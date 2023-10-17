ELECTION TODAY: Here Are The 8 RINOS Who Refuse to Back Jim Jordan for Speaker of The House – CONTACT THEM NOW

House Republicans remain at a stalemate over the next Speaker of the House as eight RINOs hold out on supporting Jim Jordan, likely with hopes to install Kevin McCarthy back into his former seat.

The election for Speaker is expected to be held on Tuesday at noon.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday that GOP Congress Members are calling for their RINO colleagues to unify around Jim Jordan for Speaker and prevent radical Democrat Hakeem Jefferies from winning the election. Meanwhile, Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, the bowtie man who spazzed out with his gavel after McCarthy was removed, refused to schedule a timely vote, “hoping conservatives will move backward to Kevin McCarthy,” says Gaetz.

As of Monday evening, 8 RINOs are still holding out and refusing to support Chairman Jordan: Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE), Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Frank Lucas (R-OK), John Rutherford (R-FL), Mike Simpson (R-ID), Steve Womack (R-AR), and Ken Buck (R-CO).

The good news is that only eight holdouts remain, not 55, as The Gateway Pundit previously reported.

Benny Johnson tweeted Monday night that Congressman Don Bacon. Call Bacon immediately and tell him what you think of his refusal to support Jim Jordan for Speaker: 202-225-3121 

As Jim Hoft reported late last night, Conservatives across the United States are rallying behind Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) by flooding their congressmen with THOUSANDS of calls. A resurgence of citizen activism is making waves on Capitol Hill, and the eight RINOs mentioned above are right in the crosshairs. Keep blowing up the phones!

On Monday, Eli Crane tweeted that RINOs oppose Jordan because he “threatens the status quo.”

This is true. As Jim Jordan has shown, chairing the House Judiciary Committee and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Government, he is not afraid to shake things up and call the Deep State out.

“Jim Jordan is no stranger to grassroots activism. As the founding chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, he has been at the forefront of issues that resonate with the Republican base. His commitment to conservative principles has made him a natural choice for many who wish to see a more unified and effective GOP in Congress,” writes Jim Hoft, founder of The Gateway Pundit.

Maureen Bannon yesterday shared an update revealing the ten congressmen who would not vote for Jordan as of 1:18 pm ET on Monday. As of now, Reps. Vern Buchanan and Tom Cole have seen the light and will unite with the GOP and support Jim Jordan. Another user, Liberty Patriot, shared the contact info for each congressman underneath Bannon’s post.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, it turns out the opposition to a Jim Jordan Speakership appears to be driven by Mitch McConnell-tied dark money group No Labels, the same group trying to get a third-party Presidential candidate on the ballot in 2024.

Contact the eight Representatives immediately to demand their support for Jim Jordan now!

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)
Phone: 202-225-4155

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL)
Phone: 202-225-4211

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL)
Phone: 202-225-2778

Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK)
Phone: 202-225-5565

Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL)
Phone: 202-225-2501

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID)
Phone: 202-225-5531

Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR)
Phone: 202-225-4301

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)
Phone: 202-225-4676

Congress – 202-224-3121

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on Tuesday’s election results and what “Republicans” betrayed their party.

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

