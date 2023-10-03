WATCH: Bowtie-Wearing Rep. Patrick McHenry Slams Down the Gavel Like Thor’s Hammer After Kevin McCarthy Removed as Speaker (VIDEO)

In a historic vote, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been removed from his leadership position.

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to oust California Republican Kevin McCarthy from his role as House Speaker. The aftermath of McCarthy’s removal leaves a void in leadership, with the House now facing the task of selecting a new Speaker.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the House of Representatives voted 216-210 to oust McCarthy, marking the first time in U.S. history that a Speaker has been voted out of office. A few conservatives joined Democrats in voting to remove him, and seven members were absent.

McCarthy is the shortest-serving speaker since 1876.

The 216-210 vote to remove McCarthy was spearheaded by Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, and it came after months of internal dissent within the GOP. Among the Republicans voting for the removal were Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Ken Buck of Colorado, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, and Matt Rosendale of Montana.

Following the removal of McCarthy, Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-NC) slammed the gavel like Thor’s hammer.

Cry harder.

WATCH:

On Monday, McHenry commended McCarthys’ leadership.

“McCarthy has delivered consistent, conservative leadership. We need his steady hand to make good on our Commitment to America. We have more work to do to secure our border and rein in spending. Wasting time on a motion to vacate is a disservice to the American people.”

Twitter users challenged bowtie man’s ridiculous claim:

