LEAKED: Email From Lobbying Firm with Ties to RINO Mitch McConnell Organizing Phone Call with Jim Jordan Holdout Rep. Don Bacon on Eve of Speaker Vote

A lobbying firm with ties to RINO Mitch McConnell organized a phone call Monday night at 8 ET with GOP Rep. Don Bacon – one of the 8 RINO holdouts refusing to vote in favor of Jim Jordan for House Speaker.

Chairman Jordan needs 217 votes on Tuesday to win the gavel and secure the speakership.

However, as of Monday evening, 8 RINOs are still holding out and refusing to support Chairman Jordan: Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE), Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Frank Lucas (R-OK), John Rutherford (R-FL), Mike Simpson (R-ID), Steve Womack (R-AR), and Ken Buck (R-CO).

Rep. Bacon remained defiant Monday evening and lashed out at the Republican lawmakers who ousted McCarthy.

The folks yelling we need to put out the house fire, started the fire. This started when 4% of Republicans voted to remove Speaker McCarthy. Then, we had another group refuse to support Scalise after he won by our rules. We can’t have a process when a few break the rules. — Don Bacon ✈️ ️ (@DonJBacon) October 16, 2023

According to a leaked email, a lobbying firm connected to RINO McConnell will be on a call with Rep. Don Bacon Monday evening.

LEAKED: Email from lobbying firm with ties to Mitch McConnell organizing phone call tngt at 8 PM EST w/GOP Rep. Don Bacon Bacon is 1 of 8 remaining “No” votes on Jim Jordan If this gets 1k RTs, I’ll disclose the lobbying firm organizing against President Trump & Jim Jordan https://t.co/mlK9upxzP9 pic.twitter.com/G2NsXLxUpv — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 16, 2023

The email from No Labels was leaked on Monday afternoon on the eve of Tuesday’s floor vote for Jim Jordan.

No Labels is organizing the phone call with Rep. Bacon.

Welp, that didn’t take very long – 1500+ RTs in 8 minutes! Ask and ye shall receive The lobbying firm organizing against President Trump and Jim Jordan is called: No Labelshttps://t.co/mg3pAAXKMH — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 16, 2023

Rep. Bacon revealed he will be voting against Jim Jordan on Tuesday.

Rep. Don Bacon (NE-2) is still a “No” on Jim Jordan for Speaker and just revealed he will vote against him tomorrow. Donald Trump won Nebraska by nearly 20 points in 2020 and Trump has endorsed Jim Jordan. Republicans in NE-2, Call 202-225-3121 and give him your thoughts pic.twitter.com/91GMQgS7SX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 16, 2023

A faction of Republican RINOs are vowing to run a challenger on Tuesday during the House vote for Speaker.

On Friday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) won the GOP nomination for Speaker. Jordan is wildly popular with grassroots conservatives and numerous conservative groups. Several Kevin McCarthy supporters were outraged that the grassroots would challenged the entrenched Republican establishment and remove the former Speaker from office.

Congressman Jordan’s spokesman Russell Dye provided comment to The Gateway Pundit Sunday evening amid reports of a challenger: