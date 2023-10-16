LEAKED: Email From Lobbying Firm with Ties to RINO Mitch McConnell Organizing Phone Call with Jim Jordan Holdout Rep. Don Bacon on Eve of Speaker Vote

Rep. Don Bacon

A lobbying firm with ties to RINO Mitch McConnell organized a phone call Monday night at 8 ET with GOP Rep. Don Bacon – one of the 8 RINO holdouts refusing to vote in favor of Jim Jordan for House Speaker.

Chairman Jordan needs 217 votes on Tuesday to win the gavel and secure the speakership.

However, as of Monday evening, 8 RINOs are still holding out and refusing to support Chairman Jordan: Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE), Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Frank Lucas (R-OK), John Rutherford (R-FL), Mike Simpson (R-ID), Steve Womack (R-AR), and Ken Buck (R-CO).

Rep. Bacon remained defiant Monday evening and lashed out at the Republican lawmakers who ousted McCarthy.

According to a leaked email, a lobbying firm connected to RINO McConnell will be on a call with Rep. Don Bacon Monday evening.

The email from No Labels was leaked on Monday afternoon on the eve of Tuesday’s floor vote for Jim Jordan.

No Labels is organizing the phone call with Rep. Bacon.

Rep. Bacon revealed he will be voting against Jim Jordan on Tuesday.

A faction of Republican RINOs are vowing to run a challenger on Tuesday during the House vote for Speaker.

On Friday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) won the GOP nomination for Speaker. Jordan is wildly popular with grassroots conservatives and numerous conservative groups. Several Kevin McCarthy supporters were outraged that the grassroots would challenged the entrenched Republican establishment and remove the former Speaker from office.

Congressman Jordan’s spokesman Russell Dye provided comment to The Gateway Pundit Sunday evening amid reports of a challenger:

“Chairman Jordan is looking forward to uniting the entire conference on Tuesday in order to get back to work and pass the bills that the American people expect by giving Israel the resources they need to destroy Hamas and securing the southern border.“

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

