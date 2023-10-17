Thousands Flood Congressional Phone Lines Demanding Jim Jordan for Speaker: “They are Literally Melting the Phone Lines”

A resurgence of citizen activism is making waves on Capitol Hill. Conservatives across the United States are rallying behind Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as he vies for the position of Speaker of the House.

Breitbart News reported that conservatives are “melting” phone lines with calls to GOP members of Congress, urging them to put an end to internal divisions and unite behind Jordan.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in years,” one top House GOP aide told Breitbart News. “They are literally melting the phone lines. Some offices’ numbers are permanently busy. Thousands and thousands of people are calling their members of Congress demanding Jordan for Speaker.”

Jim Jordan is no stranger to grassroots activism. As the founding chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, he has been at the forefront of issues that resonate with the Republican base. His commitment to conservative principles has made him a natural choice for many who wish to see a more unified and effective GOP in Congress.

The grassroots pressure has been so intense that even previous critics within the GOP have started to endorse Jordan. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, was among the first to change his stance after his office was flooded with phone calls.

It can be recalled that Rogers was willing to make a deal with Democrats rather than vote with Jordan.

“I have decided to support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House on the floor,” Rogers wrote on Monday.

Other holdouts like Reps. Ken Calvert (R-CA), Ann Wagner (R-MO), and Vern Buchanan (R-FL) have also rallied to Jordan’s side.

As of Monday evening, 8 RINOs are still holding out and refusing to support Chairman Jordan: Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE), Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Frank Lucas (R-OK), John Rutherford (R-FL), Mike Simpson (R-ID), Steve Womack (R-AR), and Ken Buck (R-CO).

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that a lobbying firm with ties to RINO Mitch McConnell organized a phone call Monday night at 8 ET with GOP Rep. Don Bacon – one of the 8 RINO holdouts refusing to vote in favor of Jim Jordan for House Speaker.

Rep. Bacon remained defiant Monday evening and lashed out at the Republican lawmakers who ousted McCarthy.

Please continue pressuring these RINOs. Call them now!

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)
Phone: 202-225-4155

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL)
Phone: 202-225-4211

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL)
Phone: 202-225-2778

Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK)
Phone: 202-225-5565

Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL)
Phone: 202-225-2501

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID)
Phone: 202-225-5531

Trending: Trump Responds to Judge Chutkan’s Gag Order

Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR)
Phone: 202-225-4301

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)
Phone: 202-225-4676

Congress – 202-224-3121

