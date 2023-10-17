Thousands Flood Congressional Phone Lines Demanding Jim Jordan for Speaker: “They are Literally Melting the Phone Lines”

A resurgence of citizen activism is making waves on Capitol Hill. Conservatives across the United States are rallying behind Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as he vies for the position of Speaker of the House.

Breitbart News reported that conservatives are “melting” phone lines with calls to GOP members of Congress, urging them to put an end to internal divisions and unite behind Jordan.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in years,” one top House GOP aide told Breitbart News. “They are literally melting the phone lines. Some offices’ numbers are permanently busy. Thousands and thousands of people are calling their members of Congress demanding Jordan for Speaker.”

URGENT: Call your member of Congress TODAY and urge him or her to vote for @Jim_Jordan to be the next Speaker of the House: pic.twitter.com/fRHRicOSIb — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) October 16, 2023

RINO ALERT The following Members of Congress are actively trying to sabotage Jim Jordan’s campaign to become Speaker of the House! Several of them even going so far as to collude with Democrats! Call their offices and DEMAND they support Jim Jordan NOW! Don Bacon (202)… — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 16, 2023

If you live in these districts call your member of Congress and tell them to support Speaker Jordan: 202-225-3121 https://t.co/93tUKVNYIu — ALX (@alx) October 16, 2023

In exactly 24 hours, I’ll be proudly casting my vote for the 56th Speaker of the House – Jim Jordan! Let’s get this done! Let’s get back to work for the American people! Call your member of Congress and encourage them to vote for Congressman Jordan tomorrow – 202-224-3121 — Congressman Russell Fry (@RepRussellFry) October 16, 2023

Jim Jordan is no stranger to grassroots activism. As the founding chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, he has been at the forefront of issues that resonate with the Republican base. His commitment to conservative principles has made him a natural choice for many who wish to see a more unified and effective GOP in Congress.

The grassroots pressure has been so intense that even previous critics within the GOP have started to endorse Jordan. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, was among the first to change his stance after his office was flooded with phone calls.

It can be recalled that Rogers was willing to make a deal with Democrats rather than vote with Jordan.

“I have decided to support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House on the floor,” Rogers wrote on Monday.

Since I was first elected to the House, I have always been a team player and supported what the majority of the Republican Conference agrees to. Together, our Republican majority will be stronger to fight Joe Biden’s reckless agenda for America. (3/3) — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) October 16, 2023

Other holdouts like Reps. Ken Calvert (R-CA), Ann Wagner (R-MO), and Vern Buchanan (R-FL) have also rallied to Jordan’s side.

As of Monday evening, 8 RINOs are still holding out and refusing to support Chairman Jordan: Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE), Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Frank Lucas (R-OK), John Rutherford (R-FL), Mike Simpson (R-ID), Steve Womack (R-AR), and Ken Buck (R-CO).

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that a lobbying firm with ties to RINO Mitch McConnell organized a phone call Monday night at 8 ET with GOP Rep. Don Bacon – one of the 8 RINO holdouts refusing to vote in favor of Jim Jordan for House Speaker.

Rep. Bacon remained defiant Monday evening and lashed out at the Republican lawmakers who ousted McCarthy.

The folks yelling we need to put out the house fire, started the fire. This started when 4% of Republicans voted to remove Speaker McCarthy. Then, we had another group refuse to support Scalise after he won by our rules. We can’t have a process when a few break the rules. — Don Bacon ✈️ ️ (@DonJBacon) October 16, 2023

.@RepDonBacon wants @MattGaetz & the other 7 to have “consequences” & that’s why he isn’t voting for Jordan What do these people not understand? The 8 listened to their constituents & acted upon the will of the people Do they not listen to constituents?pic.twitter.com/tin1RjOAeJ — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) October 16, 2023

Please continue pressuring these RINOs. Call them now!

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE)

Phone: 202-225-4155

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL)

Phone: 202-225-4211

Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL)

Phone: 202-225-2778

Rep. Frank Lucas (R-OK)

Phone: 202-225-5565

Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL)

Phone: 202-225-2501

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID)

Phone: 202-225-5531

Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR)

Phone: 202-225-4301

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)

Phone: 202-225-4676

Congress – 202-224-3121