New Details of Matthew Perry’s Death Emerge as First Responders Arrived to His Pacific Palisades Home

More details of Matthew Perry’s death have come to light just days after he was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing on the highly popular sit-com “Friends” from 1994-2004.

Perry, who was public about his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, was reportedly found at his own home in a hot tub after law enforcement responded to a call for cardiac arrest around 4 pm local time.

In 2016, Perry said in an interview that he doesn’t remember filming 3 seasons of ‘Friends’ because he was so deep in his addiction.

According to TMZ, no drugs were found at the scene.

Matthew Perry had reportedly played 2 hours of pickleball on Saturday morning and sent his assistant to run some errands. When the assistant returned to Perry’s home, he found him unresponsive and dialed 911, TMZ reported.

According to Fox News, Perry was already dead by the time firefighters arrived to his Pacific Palisades home.

“A bystander had brought the man’s head above the water and gotten him to the edge, then firefighters removed him from the water,” a statement from public information officer Erik Scott read, according to Fox News.

Perry’s death is still under investigation. Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office updated Perry’s cause of death as “deferred.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s officer told Fox News: “An autopsy was completed today, and toxicology results are pending.”

Fox News reported:

Perry posted one last haunting photo of himself in a hot tub a few days before he was found dead… in a hot tub.

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” Matthew Perry said in a post on Instagram this week shortly before his death.