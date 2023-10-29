BREAKING: ‘Friends’ Star Mathew Perry Dies From “Drowning”

Mathew Perry, the Star of the hit TV sitcom Friends, has died at the age of 54.

TMZ reported law enforcement officers found the actor dead inside of his jacuzzi after responding to a call for cardiac arrest.

It’s reported Perry died from an apparent drowning but further details regarding Perry’s death have been withheld from the public at this time.

Perry is best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends where he was a fan favorite.

Breaking Mathew Perry dead from apparent drowning. pic.twitter.com/zdJKhrDIlh — Ryan F Samuels (@RyanFSamuels) October 29, 2023

Per TMZ:

Matthew Perry — one of the stars of ‘Friends’ — has died … TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home … where we’re told he appears to have drowned. Our sources say first-responders rushed over on a call for cardiac arrest. It’s unclear where exactly on the grounds this happened. Our sources say he was found in a jacuzzi at the home … and we’re told there were no drugs found at the scene. We’re also told there is no foul play involved. Perry is most famous for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit ’90s sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons … and with him in all 234 episodes. His character was a fan fave, as was performance — mannerisms and lines of which have gone on to be recreated and spoofed by fans all over the world. One comes to mind, in particular … “Could (blank) BE more ..”

One of my favourite Chandler Bing scenes. RIP Mathew Perry. pic.twitter.com/QxSliUzdSk — Alastair McKenzie (@mckenzieas93V2) October 29, 2023

In memory of Perry here are some highlights of his best moments on Friends:

This is a developing story…