Matthew Perry’s 911 Emergency Dispatch Audio Released, LA County Updates Cause of Death As “Deferred”

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday, Friends star Mathew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit comedy Friends, died at the age of 54.

TMZ reported LA police officers found the actor dead inside of his jacuzzi after responding to a 911 call for cardiac arrest.

Now TMZ has obtained the 911 dispatch call.

In the 15 second dispatch audio, the audio says “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.”

Confidential words have been bleeped out of the audio.

LISTEN:

As of now, the 911 call that was made from Perry’s residence has not been released to the general public.

The cause of Perry’s death is still under investigation, and on Sunday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office updated Perry’s cause of death as “deferred.”

Per CNN:

The cause of actor Matthew Perry’s death at his residence Saturday will require additional investigative steps by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office before reaching a conclusion, according to records from the agency. The medical examiner updated its online record for Perry on Sunday afternoon, listing his cause of death as “deferred.” “In cases where the cause of death cannot be determined at the time of autopsy, a deferred certificate will be issued until additional studies have been completed,” according to the LA coroner’s guidelines.

LOOK: