CBS’s Catherine Herridge Blows Up Jack Smith’s Latest Leak Claiming Trump Discussed “Potentially Sensitive” Nuclear Subs with Foreign National (VIDEO)

CBS’s Catherine Herridge blew up Jack Smith’s latest leak and lie about President Trump.

In a leak to ABC News last week Jack Smith’s prosecutors claimed Trump allegedly discussed “potentially sensitive” information about nuclear submarines with Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in April 2021.

ABC News based this on second-hand information and conceded: “It’s unclear if the information was accurate, but the episode was investigated by Smith’s team.”

Jack Smith is leaking to the left-wing media as he seeks to gag Trump and accuse him of attempting to “prejudice the jury pool through disparaging and inflammatory attacks on the citizens of this District, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses.”

“According to Pratt’s account, as described by the sources, Pratt told Trump he believed Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States, to which an excited Trump — “leaning” toward Pratt as if to be discreet — then told Pratt two pieces of information about U.S. submarines: the supposed exact number of nuclear warheads they routinely carry, and exactly how close they supposedly can get to a Russian submarine without being detected.” ABC News said.

Pratt reportedly described Trump’s conversation about the subs with 45 people, 6 reporters, 11 Mar-a-Lago employees, 10 Australian officials and 3 former Australian prime ministers, ABC said.

Trump never showed any government documents to Pratt. In fact, according to Pratt, everything Trump told him about the nuclear submarines was already in news reports because of Joe Biden’s negotiations with Australia over a deal for them to purchase nuclear subs from the US.

Jack Smith never included Trump’s conversation with Pratt in his 37-count indictment or superseding indictment in the classified documents case. This is just another hit job by Biden’s dirty DOJ.

Catherine Herridge blew up Jack Smith’s leak.

“Sources tell CBS News there is no indication former President Trump shared sensitive records with an Australian billionaire + no charges have been filed by the Special Counsel through their alleged discussion about US Nuclear subs was investigated,” Catherine Herridge said.

Herridge continued, “Well some information is publicly available, former military officials tell CBS News.”

Jack Smith’s latest leak and lies about Trump is Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign.

