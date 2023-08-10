Trump and Aide Walt Nauta Plead Not Guilty in Classified Docs Case



Carlos De Oliveira, Trump, Walt Nauta

President Trump and aide Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty in the classified documents case Thursday morning in a Florida court.

Trump’s maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira did not enter a plea.

An aide to Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to additional federal charges that accused him of misleading investigators who were trying to recover classified documents that the former president took with him when he left office. Trump’s valet Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction of justice and false statements in an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard in Florida. Another aide, Carlos De Oliveira, a property manager at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home in Palm Beach, appeared alongside Nauta but did not enter a plea as lawyers said he does not yet have a local lawyer licensed to practice in the state.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Walt Nauta, a Mar-a-Lago aide, was indicted along with President Trump as a co-conspirator.

Last month Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump and Walt Nauta pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday.

Carlos De Oliveira did not enter a plea because he does not have a locally licensed lawyer yet.