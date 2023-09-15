BREAKING: Special Counsel Jack Smith Attempts to Gag Trump

Special Counsel Jack Smith asked Judge Tanya Chutkan for a gag order for Trump as the 2024 presidential election goes into full swing.

Jack Smith claimed in his order released Friday that Trump is “issuing inflammatory public statements targeted at individuals or institutions that present an obstacle or challenge to him.”

Federal prosecutors are furious that Trump is using his First Amendment right to defend himself against rabid attacks from Biden’s DOJ.

The special counsel’s prosecutors accused Trump of attempting to “prejudice the jury pool through disparaging and inflammatory attacks on the citizens of this District, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses.”

Jack Smith’s list includes numerous names and even denies President Trump the ability to mention the crooked DOJ and FBI.

Despite Jack Smith's claims he wants a "narrow" gag order, this would prevent Trump from posting/saying anything about Smith, Chutkan, DC jury pool, the FBI, the DOJ in general, Bill Barr, Mike Pence, and a host of other figures/agencies. https://t.co/ff9mKJpY0z — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 15, 2023

Apparently, only Jack Smith is allowed to “prejudice the jury pool” by selectively leaking information to the Washington Post, CNN, New York Times and other far-left outlets.

NBC News reported:

Citing threats against individuals former President Donald Trump has targeted, Special Counsel Jack Smith is asking a federal judge for a narrowly tailored gag order that restricts the 2024 presidential candidate from making certain extrajudicial statements about the election interference case brought against him. A redacted copy of a government filing — released Friday, after an order from U.S. District Judge Tonya Chutkan — comes in connection with the election interference case, one of four criminal cases the former president is facing, two of which are federal. “The defendant has an established practice of issuing inflammatory public statements targeted at individuals or institutions that present an obstacle or challenge to him,” the special counsel’s office wrote. “As set forth in the indictment, after election day in 2020, the defendant launched a disinformation campaign in which he publicly and widely broadcast knowingly false claims that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the presidential election, and that he had actually won,” federal prosecutors wrote. “In service of his criminal conspiracies, through false public statements, the defendant sought to erode public faith in the administration of the election and intimidate individuals who refuted his lies. The defendant is now attempting to do the same thing in this criminal case—to undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool through disparaging and inflammatory attacks on the citizens of this District, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses.”

Earlier this week President Trump filed a recusal motion against Judge Chutkan.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, citing prejudicial courtroom statements made in other January 6 cases she presided over, President Trump filed a motion through his attorneys in D.C. federal court on Monday calling for Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself from Trump’s case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith over his challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election