Latest Jack Smith Leak and Lie: Trump Allegedly Discussed “Potentially Sensitive” Nuclear Subs with Foreign National

Another day, another leak from Jack Smith’s prosecutors.
This is Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign since he does not have a successful record to run on. The economy is in shambles. Inflation is still crushing the average American, mortgage rates are at 25-year highs, and grocery and gas prices are soaring.
Jack Smith is leaking to the left-wing media as he seeks to gag Trump and accuse him of attempting to “prejudice the jury pool through disparaging and inflammatory attacks on the citizens of this District, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses.”
According to the latest criminal leak to ABC News, Trump allegedly discussed “potentially sensitive” information about nuclear submarines with Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in April 2021.
ABC News based this on second-hand information and conceded: “It’s unclear if the information was accurate, but the episode was investigated by Smith’s team.”
“According to Pratt’s account, as described by the sources, Pratt told Trump he believed Australia should start buying its submarines from the United States, to which an excited Trump — “leaning” toward Pratt as if to be discreet — then told Pratt two pieces of information about U.S. submarines: the supposed exact number of nuclear warheads they routinely carry, and exactly how close they supposedly can get to a Russian submarine without being detected.” ABC News said.
Pratt reportedly described Trump’s conversation about the subs with 45 people, 6 reporters, 11 Mar-a-Lago employees, 10 Australian officials and 3 former Australian prime ministers, ABC said.
Trump never showed any government documents to Pratt. In fact, according to Pratt, everything Trump told him about the nuclear submarines was already in news reports because of Joe Biden’s negotiations with Australia over a deal for them to purchase nuclear subs from the US.
Jack Smith never included Trump’s conversation with Pratt in his 37-count indictment or superseding indictment in the classified documents case. This is just another hit job by Biden’s dirty DOJ.
Months after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump allegedly discussed potentially sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with a member of his Mar-a-Lago Club — an Australian billionaire who then allegedly shared the information with scores of others, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees, and a handful of journalists, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The potential disclosure was reported to special counsel Jack Smith’s team as they investigated Trump’s alleged hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the sources told ABC News. The information could shed further light on Trump’s handling of sensitive government secrets.
Prosecutors and FBI agents have at least twice this year interviewed the Mar-a-Lago member, Anthony Pratt, who runs U.S.-based Pratt Industries, one of the world’s largest packaging companies.
In those interviews, Pratt described how — looking to make conversation with Trump during a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in April 2021 — he brought up the American submarine fleet, which the two had discussed before, the sources told ABC News.
Pratt told investigators Trump didn’t show him any government documents during their April 2021 meeting, nor at any other time they crossed paths at Mar-a-Lago, sources said.
According to the sources, Pratt insisted to investigators that he told others about his meeting with Trump to show them how he was advocating for Australia with the United States. Some of the Australian officials that sources said he told were, as reflected in news reports at the time, involved in then-ongoing negotiations with the Biden administration over a deal for Australia to purchase a number of nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States.