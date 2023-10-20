BREAKING: US Navy INTERCEPTS Rockets From Iranian-Backed Militants | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories over the weekend in under 10 minutes.

“On Wednesday night, multiple missiles were fired at the USS Carney, a U.S. Navy destroyer on the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.

According to Open Source Intelligence Monitor – Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder has Confirmed that the USS Carney did Shoot Down 3 Land-Attack Cruise Missiles as well as several Drones launched by Houthi Forces in Yemen last night over the Red Sea.

In domestic news, Conservative husband and father of 5 Ryan Kelley, who ran in the MI GOP primary for governor in 2022, has been sentenced to prison over a misdemeanor charge for protesting outside the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

On Tuesday evening a rocket reportedly hit the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza causing a massive explosion and resulting in the deaths of allegedly several hundred Palestinians. [At first Israeli spoke Israeli spokesman confirmed it was an Israeli rocket, but then they retracted their statements on X]

[But now recent reports say that] A rocket did not strike the hospital. It struck a parking lot. It was likely an Islamic Jihad missile that was fired from nearby in the urban area. And 500 Palestinians did not die in the missile strike. We will break down this story

Attorney Sidney Powell on Thursday pleaded guilty in the Georgia RICO case against Trump in exchange for reduced charges. Powell will testify against her co-defendants to avoid jail time.

Camden County, Georgia – A 53-year-old black man was killed by a Georgia cop earlier this week after being pulled over for speeding and now police have released dashcam footage proving that he initiated a violent attack on the officer prior to his death.

The suspect’s family, though, is refusing to accept this seemingly clear reality and is blaming the officer instead.”

