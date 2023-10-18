BREAKING UPDATE: Palestinian Hospital Was Not Bombed – Parking Lot was Hit by Rocket – AND 500 DID NOT DIE – It Was All a Lie! – ALEX JONES WEIGHS IN (VIDEO)

by
The Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza was hit by a missile on Wednesday night. The hospital was not struck. The leftwing media was wrong again.

On Tuesday evening a rocket reportedly hit the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza causing a massive explosion and resulting in the deaths of allegedly several hundred Palestinians.

The Palestinians, Islamic Jihad terror group and Western media immediately blamed Israel for the explosion.

This comes ten days after the largest slaughter of Jews since World War II in a horrific massacre in modern times. Over 1,300 Jews were massacred by Hamas and another 200 Jews were taken hostage back to Gaza on October 7.

The international media immediately blamed Israel for the attack.

But it now appears the story was fake news.

A rocket did not strike the hospital. It struck a parking lot. It was likely an Islamic Jihad missile that was fired from nearby in the urban area.
And 500 Palestinians did not die in the missile strike.

This image by XRVision shows the hospital still standing – with solar panels still intact following the missile strike.

Alex Jones went on The War Room on Wednesday morning and was exactly correct in his reporting – It was a Palestinian missile that hit the parking lot, not the hospital!

As TGP reported earlier
Israeli officials immediately began refuting the initial reports that it was an Israeli rocket that struck the hospital.

There was a barrage of missiles fired by the Islamic Jihad in the area at around the same time.

The Israeli Defense Forces released raw footage last night of a rocket aimed at Israel misfired and exploded at 18:59 — the same moment a hospital was hit in Gaza.

Israel released more footage of the missile fire.

And Israel released audio of Hamas operatives discussing the failed rocket launch aimed at Israel.

Israel continues to released footage of the incident on Wednesday morning.

It appears now the hospital was not hit. It was the parking lot.
Will the anti-Israel mainstream media apologize now?

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

