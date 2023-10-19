BREAKING: Iranian-Backed Houthi Militants Fire Missiles at US Navy Destroyer off Coast of Yemen… Update: US Intercepted Missiles – Says They Were Aimed at Israel

The American military is on heightened alert as they monitor any acts of aggression or activity by Iranian-backed groups in the Middle East following the horrific attack on innocent Israelis by the Iran-backed Hamas terror group.

On Wednesday night, multiple missiles were fired at the USS Carney, a U.S. Navy destroyer on the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.

According to Open Source Intelligence Monitor – Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder has Confirmed that the USS Carney did Shoot Down 3 Land-Attack Cruise Missiles as well as several Drones launched by Houthi Forces in Yemen last night over the Red Sea.

Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder has Confirmed that the USS Carney did Shoot Down 3 Land-Attack Cruise Missiles as well as several Drones launched by Houthi Forces in Yemen last night over the Red Sea. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2023

Open Source Intelligence Monitor claims that Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder has stated that the Iran-backed Houthi’s Target is currently unknown but they are believed to have possibly been heading for Israel.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>He further states that their Target is currently Unknown but they are believed to have possibly been heading for Israel.</p>— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) <a href=”https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1715090155072036967?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 19, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Open Source Intelligence Monitor also shared a response from the U.S. Dept of Defense in a tweet.

The US Department of Defense has stated that any kind of Response to the Cruise Missile and Drone launches last night by the Houthis in Yemen and the Attack on Al-Asad Airbase will come at a “Time and Manner of our Choosing.”

According to a US official, the missiles were launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen. Approximately 2-3 missiles were intercepted.

BREAKING: A U.S. Navy destroyer has intercepted multiple projectiles, including drones, that were fired at it near the coast of Yemen. Iran keeps provoking… pic.twitter.com/9yQ2zPFvHJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 19, 2023

The U.S. has sent a significant amount of naval power to the Middle East in the past week, including two aircraft carriers, their support ships and about 2,000 Marines.

While the White House says there are “no plans or intentions” for their use, it means U.S. military assets would be in place to provide support to protect U.S. national security interests if needed. The U.S. also has an array of bases in the Middle East with troops, fighter aircraft and warships.

CNN reports – On Wednesday, the USS Carney transited through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea. US Fleet Forces Command said in a social media post that it would “help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East.”

According to a tweet by US Fleet Forces, the US Carney only moved into the Red Sea yesterday, and that they are only there to help “Ensure Maritime Security and Stability in the Middle East Region.”

The Carney only just Transited the Suez Canal into the Red Sea from the Eastern Mediterranean yesterday to help “Ensure Maritime Security and Stability in the Middle East Region,” according to U.S. Fleet Forces. https://t.co/kU0Of4PlUm — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2023

UPDATE: The Pentagon is now claiming that the missiles launched by the Iranian-backed terror group were “potentially” directed at Israel.