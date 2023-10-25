BREAKING: Far-Left NY Judge Engoron Threatens Trump with “Severe Sanctions” For Potentially Violating Gag Order

Far-left NYC Judge Arthur Engoron on Wednesday once again threatened President Trump with “severe sanctions” for potentially violating his gag order over remarks he made to reporters outside of the courthouse. Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York.

Last Friday Engoron fined President Trump $5000 for ‘violating’ his gag order.

President Trump on Wednesday emerged from the Manhattan courthouse during a mid-morning break in Letitia James’ Soviet-style fraud trial.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, a convicted felon, testified for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Cohen, a known liar, told the court that Trump inflated his assets. He continued his testimony on Wednesday.

President Trump briefly spoke with the press during the mid-morning break. He criticized Michael Cohen as a “discredited witness” and called Arthur Engoron a “partisan judge.”

“He’s a felon, convicted felon for lying, went to jail for lying, and this is their only witness,” Trump said to reporters. “When you think about it, it’s pretty amazing.”

Trump defended his net worth and his empire’s assets.

“The financial statements that we use were very conservative,” the former president added. “In addition to that, we have a disclaimer, which is go out and do your own due diligence, don’t necessarily believe what you read. In fact, don’t believe what you read, and here are the financials. You can look at them, and you can do whatever you want with it, but do not do anything in terms of considering them without analysis or due diligence.”

“Our country has become a laughing stock all over the world,” Trump told the press.

WATCH:

Trump: “Our country has become a laughing stock all over the world” pic.twitter.com/7LYWwJ8dMy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 25, 2023

Judge Engoron blasted Trump and accused him of potentially violating the gag order with his remarks to the press.

Judge Engoron just tore into Trump, accusing him of having potentially violated the gag order again with comments he made outside the courtroom. Judge said he is under the impression Trump again disparaged his law clerk. Trump lawyer Chris Kise argued Trump was referring to Cohen — erica orden (@eorden) October 25, 2023

“I stated the last time that any future violations would be severely punished. Why should there not be severe sanctions for this blatant, dangerous disobeying of a court order?” Engoron said according to NBC News.

Trump’s lawyer told the judge he asked Trump about his remarks. Trump told him he was referring to Michael Cohen.

“Language sometimes is not clear, but this is clear to me,” he said, adding he’d take the matter “under advisement.” – according to NBC News.

Earlier this month Engoron issued a gag order in the fraud trial against President Trump. The judge threatened “serious sanctions” for violating the gag order which included fines and up to 30 days in jail.

A couple of weeks ago Trump lashed out at Judge Engoron’s Principal Law Clerk, Allison Greenfield for posing for a photo with far-left radical Senator Chuck Schumer.

“You saw what was just put out about Schumer and the principal clerk. That is disgraceful,” Trump said on October 3, referring to a photo of Engoron’s Principal Law Clerk Allison Greenfield standing next to a smiling Chuck Schumer.

Last Friday Judge Engoron threatened to imprison President Trump after his campaign failed to remove a social media post (screenshot below) about the judge’s clerk.

Last week Trump’s lawyers told Engoron the social media post was removed.

The judge blasted Trump and warned him twice about the possibility of going to jail for violating the gag order.