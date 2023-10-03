BREAKING: Far-Left NY Judge Engoron Issues Gag Order in Trump Fraud Trial

Far-left NY Judge Arthur Engoron on Tuesday issued a gag order in the fraud trial against President Trump. The judge threatened “serious sanctions” for violating the gag order which included fines and up to 30 days in jail.

President Trump on Tuesday delivered brief remarks to the press before he entered the courtroom.

Trump blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James as a fraud.

“This trial is a rigged trial, it’s a fraudulent trial. The Attorney General is a fraud and we have to expose her as that,” Trump said of the non-jury trial.

Trump lashed out at Judge Engoron’s Principal Law Clerk, Allison Greenfield for posing for a photo with far-left radical Senator Chuck Schumer.

“You saw what was just put out about Schumer and the principal clerk. That is disgraceful,” Trump said, referring to a photo of Engoron’s Principal Law Clerk Allison Greenfield standing next to a smiling Chuck Schumer.

pic.twitter.com/lrrS8jkmtG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 3, 2023

Earlier Tuesday, Trump and his campaign posted the photo of Engoron’s law clerk posing next to Schumer.

“Schumer’s girlfriend, Alison R. Greenfield, is running this case against me. How disgraceful! This case should be dismissed immediately!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Judge Engoron issued a gag order on ‘all parties’ after Trump exercised his First Amendment right and called out the rigged trial.

“Consider this a gag order on all parties with respect to posting or publicly speaking about any member of my staff,” Judge Engoron said, according to CNBC.

Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York.

Letitia James filed the Trump fraud case under a consumer protection statute which prevented the former president’s lawyers from requesting a jury.