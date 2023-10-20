Breaking: Leftist NYC Judge Engoron Threatens to Jail President Donald Trump for Leaving a Post Up on His Social Media Page!

by
Judge Arthur Engoron

Judge Arthur Engoron threatened to imprison President Trump on Friday for violation of his partial gag order.

Engoron who was filmed laughing like a jackass when the trial opened is upset that President Trump did not remove a post on Truth Social about his biased clerk.

“This Is a Disgraceful Situation – They Are the Fraudulent People” – Donald Trump Speaks to Reporters as Junk Trial Resumes in NYC (VIDEO)

Here is the post on Truth Social in question.

The leftist court does not want President Trump defending himself from these wacko officials in the press.
This is not justice. This is tyranny.

Trump is being charged in a case with no victims and no crimes. To top it off Judge Engoron valued Mar-a-Lago at $16 million – a complete joke – in order to move forward with the garbage lawsuit.

We know who the criminals are here and it’s not President Trump.

Judge Engoron does not want the public to know about the far left operatives working on this case against the leading presidential candidate.

Trump was right.

“This Is a Disgraceful Situation – They Are the Fraudulent People” – Donald Trump Speaks to Reporters as Junk Trial Resumes in NYC (VIDEO)

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.