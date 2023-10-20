Breaking: Leftist NYC Judge Engoron Threatens to Jail President Donald Trump for Leaving a Post Up on His Social Media Page!

Judge Arthur Engoron threatened to imprison President Trump on Friday for violation of his partial gag order.

Engoron who was filmed laughing like a jackass when the trial opened is upset that President Trump did not remove a post on Truth Social about his biased clerk.

Here is the post on Truth Social in question.

The leftist court does not want President Trump defending himself from these wacko officials in the press.

This is not justice. This is tyranny.

Trump is being charged in a case with no victims and no crimes. To top it off Judge Engoron valued Mar-a-Lago at $16 million – a complete joke – in order to move forward with the garbage lawsuit.

We know who the criminals are here and it’s not President Trump.

#Breaking News: Judge Arthur Engoron has threatened to imprison President Donald Trump if he can’t provide a valid reason for breaking the partial gag order. Trump made a post saying that a law clerk was a girlfriend of Chuck Schumer and even provided pictures. Engoron… pic.twitter.com/XIvR04yxY2 — Travis (@Travis_in_Flint) October 20, 2023

Judge Engoron does not want the public to know about the far left operatives working on this case against the leading presidential candidate.

"Incendiary untruths can and have led to serious physical harm. I will now allow the defendant to explain why this should not end up with serious sanctions or I could possibly imprison him," Engoron said.https://t.co/PFeejuhlfw — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 20, 2023

Trump was right.