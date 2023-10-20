JUST IN: Judge Engoron Fines Trump $5,000 for Violating Gag Order – Warns Him Twice About Possibility of Going to Jail

Far-left NYC Judge Arthur Engoron fined President Trump $5000 on Friday afternoon for ‘violating’ his gag order in Letitia James’ Soviet-style show trial. Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York.

Earlier this month Engoron issued a gag order in the fraud trial against President Trump. The judge threatened “serious sanctions” for violating the gag order which included fines and up to 30 days in jail.

A couple of weeks ago Trump lashed out at Judge Engoron’s Principal Law Clerk, Allison Greenfield for posing for a photo with far-left radical Senator Chuck Schumer.

“You saw what was just put out about Schumer and the principal clerk. That is disgraceful,” Trump said on October 3, referring to a photo of Engoron’s Principal Law Clerk Allison Greenfield standing next to a smiling Chuck Schumer.

Earlier Friday Judge Engoron threatened to imprison President Trump after his campaign failed to remove a social media post (screenshot below) about the judge’s clerk.

#Breaking News: Judge Arthur Engoron has threatened to imprison President Donald Trump if he can’t provide a valid reason for breaking the partial gag order. Trump made a post saying that a law clerk was a girlfriend of Chuck Schumer and even provided pictures. Engoron… pic.twitter.com/XIvR04yxY2 — Travis (@Travis_in_Flint) October 20, 2023

Trump’s lawyers told Engoron the social media post was removed.

The judge blasted Trump and warned him twice about the possibility of going to jail for violating the gag order.

BREAKING: Donald Trump was just fined $5,000 by a New York judge for breaking a gag order that prohibited him from discussing court staff. The judge also warned him twice about the possibility of going to jail for this violation. “Donald Trump has received ample warning from… pic.twitter.com/scheQXg4wL — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 20, 2023

