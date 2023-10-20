JUST IN: Judge Engoron Fines Trump $5,000 for Violating Gag Order – Warns Him Twice About Possibility of Going to Jail

Far-left NYC Judge Arthur Engoron fined President Trump $5000 on Friday afternoon for ‘violating’ his gag order in Letitia James’ Soviet-style show trial. Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking $250 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York.

Earlier this month Engoron issued a gag order in the fraud trial against President Trump. The judge threatened “serious sanctions” for violating the gag order which included fines and up to 30 days in jail.

A couple of weeks ago Trump lashed out at Judge Engoron’s Principal Law Clerk, Allison Greenfield for posing for a photo with far-left radical Senator Chuck Schumer.

“You saw what was just put out about Schumer and the principal clerk. That is disgraceful,” Trump said on October 3, referring to a photo of Engoron’s Principal Law Clerk Allison Greenfield standing next to a smiling Chuck Schumer.

Earlier Friday Judge Engoron threatened to imprison President Trump after his campaign failed to remove a social media post (screenshot below) about the judge’s clerk.

Trump’s lawyers told Engoron the social media post was removed.

The judge blasted Trump and warned him twice about the possibility of going to jail for violating the gag order.

Excerpt from CBS News:

The judge in former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial lashed out at him this morning for failing to remove from his campaign website a derogatory post about the judge’s clerk.

The post, which was spotted Thursday by the pro-democracy news website MeidasTouch, was a duplicate of one posted to Trump’s social media site on Oct. 3, and deleted soon after New York Judge Arthur Engoron issued a limited gag order, barring Trump from posting or speaking publicly about the judge’s staff.

The campaign replication of the deleted post has since also been removed, but Engoron appeared quite angry Friday.

Trump attorney Christopher Kise apologized and said it was an errant oversight, arguing that it was “truly inadvertent,” due to the presidential campaign’s “machinery” replicating the post on its website. Kise said there haven’t been any subsequent postings about the clerk or other court staff.

Kise said there haven’t been any subsequent postings about the clerk or other court staff.

