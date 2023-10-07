Biden NSC Spox Goes Into Damage Control, Claims $6 Billion in Funds Joe Biden Sent to Iran Have “Absolutely Nothing to do With” Hamas Attacks Against Israel

Joe Biden’s NSC spox on Saturday went into damage control after Hamas surprise ambushed Israel in a horrific terror attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas after the militant group fired over 5,000 rockets at Israel on Saturday.

Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel, catching the country off-guard during a major Jewish holiday. The attack involved thousands of rockets and dozens of fighters infiltrating Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

Horrifying footage has emerged showing women being marched into vehicles, bloodied and bruised. Earlier reports showed Israeli civilians including children, being captured and taken into the Gaza Strip, Daily Mail reported.

The Hamas attack comes just weeks after Biden released $6 billion in funding to Iran.

The Biden administration has issued a waiver for banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds without fear of U.S. sanctions — a key step in securing the release of five American citizens detained in Iran, people familiar with the matter said. As a part of the arrangement, the administration will release five Iranian citizens detained in the United States.

Iran’s Islamist proxy Hamas fired over 5,000 missiles into Israel in a surprise Sabbath attack.

The Biden Regime is desperately trying to spin the $6 billion deal with Iran.

National Security Spox Adrienne Watson said the $6 billion in funds given to Iran have “absolutely nothing to do with” Saturday’s terror attacks and anyone who challenges this narrative is spreading disinformation.

“I can’t comment on 2024 because of the Hatch Act. But I can clarify the facts: Not a single cent from these funds has been spent, and when it is spent, it can only be spent on things like food and medicine for the Iranian people,” NSC Spox Adrienne Watson said.

“These funds have absolutely nothing to do with the horrific attacks today and this is not the time to spread disinformation,” she said.

Meanwhile, 80-year-old Joe Biden was asleep.

“When I got up this morning and started this at 7:30, 8:00, my calls…Hamas terrorists crossed into Israel and killed not only Israeli soldiers, but Israeli civilians,” Biden said.

Biden’s remarks lasted 2 minutes and 55 seconds. He shuffled away as reporters asked him whether the Iran hostage deal played a role in the Hamas attacks against Israel.

