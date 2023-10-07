BREAKING: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Declares War Against Hamas After Thousands of Rockets Target Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared war against the Gaza-based terror group Hamas after the militant group fired over 5,000 rockets at Israel.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman spokesperson Lt Col Richard stated Hamas militants have “entered Israel from Gaza by land, by sea and by air using paragliders.”

Shortly after Hamas’ surprise attack Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas.

In an emergency broadcast Netanyahu declared “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. And we will win.”

He continued “The enemy will pay a price like they have never known before.”

We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war. This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours. pic.twitter.com/C7YQUviItR — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 7, 2023

Independent journalists have been flooding X with videos of the current developments on the streets of Israel near the Gaza Strip.

One video in particular showed Hamas militants capturing an Israeli tank.

BREAKING: ISRAEL DECLARES ‘STATE OF WAR’ & MOBILIZES SOLDIERS AS HAMAS ENTERS ISRAEL – Hamas attack Israel, the largest in decades – Hamas claim they fired 5,000 rockets – Militants ENTERED ISRAEL from Gaza – Israel declares war, mobilizes soldiers – Hamas military… pic.twitter.com/51z8yLeDdz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 7, 2023

Capture of an Israeli soldier from his tank pic.twitter.com/M7NQYFsThL — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) October 7, 2023

Per AP:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israel that it is “at war” with Hamas militants that rule the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu’s comments in a televised address mark his first since the Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday. He ordered a call-up of reservists and promised that Hamas would “pay a price that it hasn’t known until now.” “We are at war,” Netanyahu said. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.” The prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants that remained locked in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

