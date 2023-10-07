Iranian-Proxy Army Hamas Launches Surprise Missile Attack on Israel Three Weeks After Joe Biden Sends $6 Billion to Iranian Regime – As Trump Predicted

On the 22nd Anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on America, Joe Biden finalized a deal to send $6 billion to the Iranian government in exchange for as many as five detained US dual nationals held by the brutal regime.

Iran is one of the top state sponsors of terrorism and has been for several years.

Biden regime lackey John Hudson reported the news at The Washington Post.

The Biden administration has issued a waiver for banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian oil funds without fear of U.S. sanctions — a key step in securing the release of five American citizens detained in Iran, people familiar with the matter said. As a part of the arrangement, the administration will release five Iranian citizens detained in the United States.

Congress was notified of the move on Monday, and it’s likely to come as a relief to U.S. prisoners’ families and supporters, many of whom have waited several years for the return of the detainees. It also is expected to come under harsh criticism from Republicans in Congress opposed to any agreement that allows for the release of frozen Iranian funds, money that is being transferred from South Korea to Qatar and limited for the purchase of humanitarian goods like food or medicine.

The deal marks a major breakthrough for the longtime adversaries who remain at loggerheads over a range of issues, including the rapid expansion of Tehran’s nuclear program, its ongoing military support for Russia and Iran’s harsh crackdown on dissent.

Three weeks ago The Gateway Pundit predicted Iran would use the cash to fund their military and regional ambitions.

We were right.

Iran’s Islamist proxy Hamas fired over 5,000 missiles into Israel in a surprise Sabbath attack.

Breaking Israel: Entire families and car loads of Israeli civilians have been slaughtered in the most brutal surprise attack on the Sabbath when many Israelis were celebrating #Shabat The Israeli Defence forces appear to have been completely caught off-guard and the feared… pic.twitter.com/MAF9T42mVB — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) October 7, 2023

Iran supported today’s attacks.

Funded by the Biden regime. https://t.co/5xsLRLCVEe — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 7, 2023

The world is on fire and Joe Biden is sleeping .

The brutality of war.

The moment the border between Gaza and Israel explodes pic.twitter.com/SsDDRL1EF9 — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 7, 2023

Trump called it three weeks ago.