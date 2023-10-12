Biden Claims He Has Seen Photos of Beheaded Israeli Children After Hamas Denies Heinous Act: “I Never Really Thought that I Would See… Pictures of Terrorists Beheading Children”

On Wednesday, Joe Biden claimed that he has seen harrowing images of beheaded Israeli children during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, i24 news correspondent Nicole Zedek reported that she spoke to Israeli soldiers, and they revealed to her that Hamas terrorists are chopping off the heads of babies and gunning down families in their homes.

“It’s hard to even explain just the mass casualties that happened right here. Israel military officials say they still don’t have a clear number but I am talking to some of the soldiers and what they witnessed walking through these different houses, these different communities,” said Zedek.

“Babies, with their heads cut off…families gunned down in their beds. You can see some of these soldiers comforting each other. .. many of them reserves as they left their own families behind not knowing the sheer horror they were about to come to. They say they have never experienced anything like this,” she continued.

The Hamas terrorists attacked a small community according to the Israeli military. They murdered families, which included babies with heads cut off. pic.twitter.com/CXGoHr4qgQ — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) October 10, 2023

Zedek goes on to say 40 babies so far have been taken out on gurneys.

Around 40 babies were butchered in the village of Kfar Aza, in southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/Sfm3zRkulb — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) October 10, 2023

This incident was confirmed by Deputy Commander IDF Unit 71, David Ben Zion, during a rescue operation in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where people were burned alive and children beheaded.

Israel exposes gruesome scenes in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, including scored burned alive and babies beheaded ‘All of us left our families and we took the green clothes, we took the weapon and we went, because we have one enemy’ Deputy commander, IDF unit 71 David Ben Zion says pic.twitter.com/jgGrVmRMqY — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 11, 2023

Hamas terrorist group released an official statement on Telegram on Wednesday denying reports that they attacked children and targeted civilians.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has strongly dismissed the false claims promoted by some Western media outlets, such as Palestinian freedom fighters killing children and targeting civilians. In a press statement Wednesday, Hamas condemned promoting the Israeli occupation’s propaganda, which is full of lies and fabrications, as an attempt to cover up the crimes and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation around the clock, most of which amount to war crimes and genocide. The Palestinian resistance movement stressed that Palestinian freedom fighters have been targeting Israeli occupation military and security posts and bases – all of which are legitimate targets.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Hamas had committed multiple horrific atrocities, including gunning down peaceful Israelis at a dance party, raping and abducting young Israeli women, and beheading Israeli soldiers. Hamas has even desecrated the bodies of their victims. Also, beheading innocent children.

The Office of the Israeli Prime Minister has confirmed the reports of babies and young children being discovered decapitated. This alarming story was reported by CNN correspondent Hadas Gold.

“You’re dealing with people who would do such atrocities to children, to babies, to toddlers,” Gold said.

“We knew that children and babies and toddlers had been killed. We knew that they had been abducted. We knew that they had seen their parents killed before their eyes and left by themselves in the middle of nowhere or in their houses to be hopefully rescued by a neighbor.

“But now we’re hearing that it’s even worse than we could have imagined. Now, we had been hearing reports that this had happened, but now we are getting this confirmed directly from the Israeli Prime Minister’s office that babies and toddlers did have their heads decapitated by these terrorists,” she added.

NEW: The Israeli Prime Minister’s office has confirmed the story that babies and toddlers were found with their heads cut off. The news was shared by CNN reporter Hadas Gold. “You’re dealing with people who would do such atrocities to children, to babies, to toddlers.” “We… pic.twitter.com/MtYb8pWxdl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 11, 2023

On Wednesday night, Joe Biden confirmed that he had seen shocking images of the beheading of Israeli children, attributed to the militant group Hamas.

“I never really thought that I would see and have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children,” said Joe Biden during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders.

BIDEN: “I never really thought that I would see…have confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children” pic.twitter.com/J7doFdeKn2 — FJ (@Natsecjeff) October 11, 2023

The White House had to retract statements made by Joe Biden where he declared he had seen “confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children” in Israel.

A spokesperson later clarified to The Washington Post that the President had not actually viewed these images. Instead, his comments were founded on claims from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and media reports detailing a horrific event at the Kfar Aza kibbutz in southern Israel.

