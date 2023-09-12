“Witch Hunt!” – Schumer Lashes Out at McCarthy For Announcing Impeachment Inquiry Against Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday lashed out at Speaker McCarthy and accused him of spearheading a “witch hunt” for announcing an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

Speaker McCarthy on Tuesday announced he is directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

McCarthy scrambled to make a bold move as Congressman Matt Gaetz threatened to remove him as House Speaker.

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy continued, “Biden used his official office to coordinate with Hunter Biden’s business partners about Hunter’s role in Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company. Finally, despite these serious allegations, it appears that the President’s family has been offered special treatment by Biden’s own administration–treatment that not otherwise would have received that they were not related to the President.

Schumer isn’t too happy now that the shoe is on the other foot.

The New York Democrat was quick to convict Trump during Pelosi’s slap-dash impeachment of Trump but now he’s crying like a baby.

“I think the impeachment inquiry is absurd. The American people want us to do something that will make their lives better, not go off on these chases and, uh, witch hunts,” Schumer said.

“The bottom line is, as we have said, you can only accomplish keeping the government open in a bipartisan way,” Schumer added.

WATCH:

NEW: Senator Chuck Schumer, who voted to convict Donald Trump in his impeachment trials, says the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden is a “witch hunt.” Oh, it gets even better. Schumer, who spent four whole years trying to remove Trump from office, then had the audacity to say… pic.twitter.com/yGo7q2kI5k — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 12, 2023

House Republicans recently announced they now have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan highlighted the suspicious activity reports and the millions of dollars that flowed to the Bidens.

“The fundamental question is: what did [Biden’s family] do to warrant the receipt of millions and millions of dollars?” Jim Jordan said.

“Why did Joe Biden’s brother, why did Joe Biden’s sister-in-law, why did Joe Biden’s son — why did so many family members get the money?” he said.

Comer identified the NINE Bidens who are implicated in the corruption.

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer said.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

Senator Chuck Grassley recently released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

The FD-1023 form alleged then-Vice President Joe Biden FORCED Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oligarch, to pay himself and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million.

According to the document, Biden’s bribery arrangement was described as “poluchili,” which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay.”

Also, according to the document, Zlochevsky claims to have text messages and recordings that show he was FORCED to pay the Bidens to ensure Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired.



Viktor Shokin

Zlochevsky also retained two documents, presumably financial records, as evidence of the arrangement, according to the document.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma corruption.

I “said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.