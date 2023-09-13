Update: Dangerous Fugitive Danelo Cavalcante Captured After Two Week Manhunt

Dangerous fugitive Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison on August 31 was captured Wednesday after a two-week manhunt.

Cavalcante, 34, an illegal immigrant from Brazil, escaped prison by scaling a wall and climbing over razor wire on August 31st. He was convicted for the murder of his former girlfriend Deborah Brandao who he stabbed 38 times in front of her 2 children.

He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Cavalcante was armed with a rifle he stole from an open garage while on the run.

This appears to be the pile of logs where police found Danelo Cavalcante hiding this morning. Officers were focused on this area when our crews got here. This is behind a tractor supply store off Route 100 in South Coventry Township. @6abc pic.twitter.com/DGeFaODO1X — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) September 13, 2023

Images show a bloodied Cavalcante as being led away by police, the result of a dog who helped capture the fugitive.

BREAKING: How a dog helped capture convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, 34, who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison through the roof nearly two weeks ago.pic.twitter.com/RD7AEOUBKR — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 13, 2023

Migrant killer Danelo Cavalcante sniffed out of bushes by K-9 unit. pic.twitter.com/ohboRoSGSw — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 13, 2023

The New York Post reports:

The fugitive reportedly complied with the investigators’ orders when they stumbled upon him, CNN added. As he was escorted to a van by a SWAT team, blood was seen dripping down his face, the result of a minor K9 bite wound during his capture, according to Lt. Col. George Bivens. Footage showed the double murderer wearing a gray Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt, which was cut off by officers, presumably to search for hidden weapons. The investigators took pictures of his tattoos once his shirt was off, to confirm his identity, news station KYW-TV reported.

Police shared details of the capture.