UPDATE: Dangerous Fugitive Danelo Cavalcante Is Now Armed with Rifle- Illegal Immigrant Cavalcante Scaled Prison Wall to Escape – Roads Shut Down Near Bucktown, PA

Dangerous fugitive Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison on August 31, was spotted again on Monday as the search intensified.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is an illegal immigrant from Brazil who escaped prison by scaling a wall and climbing over razor wire on August 31st.

Police previously released video of Cavalcante scaling the prison walls to escape Chester County Prison.

Officials released the video of convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante escaping from Chester County Prison…pic.twitter.com/vxty4cQBdD — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 6, 2023

Cavalcante was convicted for the murder of his former girlfriend Deborah Brandao who he stabbed 38 times in front of her 2 children.

Danelo Cavalcante is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

The roads are shut down near Bucktown, Pennsylvania as the hunt continues for Cavalcante.

Sent to me from a local parent Roadblocks up in Bucktown, PA at PA-100 as state police and Border Patrol tactical teams close in on illegal alien Danelo Cavalcante pic.twitter.com/LInTXR6etK — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 12, 2023

Cavalcante is now in the woods armed with a rifle. He stole the gun from an open garage.

Chester County / Breaking News / Danelo Cavalcante The report of a shooting is FOUNDED. Circumstances still unclear but reports of Cavalcante BREAKING INTO A HOUSE and the homeowner FIRING SHOTS. Police do not know if Cavalcante is injured, but believe he may now be armed with… pic.twitter.com/nTkuI5PCAo — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) September 12, 2023

KYW is following the latest reports.