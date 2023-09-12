UPDATE: Dangerous Fugitive Danelo Cavalcante Is Now Armed with Rifle- Illegal Immigrant Cavalcante Scaled Prison Wall to Escape – Roads Shut Down Near Bucktown, PA

by
Dangerous fugitive and convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante.

Dangerous fugitive Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison on August 31, was spotted again on Monday as the search intensified.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is an illegal immigrant from Brazil who escaped prison by scaling a wall and climbing over razor wire on August 31st.

Police previously released video of Cavalcante scaling the prison walls to escape Chester County Prison.

Cavalcante was convicted for the murder of his former girlfriend Deborah Brandao who he stabbed 38 times in front of her 2 children.

Danelo Cavalcante is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

The roads are shut down near Bucktown, Pennsylvania as the hunt continues for Cavalcante.

Cavalcante is now in the woods armed with a rifle. He stole the gun from an open garage.

KYW is following the latest reports.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.