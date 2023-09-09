Manhunt Still Underway For “Extremely Dangerous” Illegal Alien Fugitive That Escaped Pennsylvania Prison by Scaling Wall (VIDEO)

A manhunt is underway for an escaped murderer from a Chester County, Pennsylvania prison. Danelo Cavalcante, 34, is an illegal immigrant from Brazil who escaped prison by scaling a wall and climbing over razor wire on August 31st.

He was convicted for the murder of his former girlfriend Deborah Brandao. He stabbed her 38 times in front of her 2 children and received a life sentence last month.



stabbing victim Deborah Brandão

According to the Chester County DA, Cavalcante is “considered an extremely dangerous man” who is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Why wasn’t Calvalcante deported?

New York Post Reported:

The convicted killer currently on the run after breaking out of a Pennsylvania prison last week had escaped by climbing between two walls to reach the roof, according to shocking new video. Danelo Cavalcante, 34, who was serving a life sentence at Chester County Prison, was caught on camera walking to a secluded area in the jail yard and positioning himself in between two walls described to be about five feet apart. The five-foot-tall murderer then appeared to check if anyone was watching before placing his hands on one wall and his feet against the other, propping his body up. The prisoner then walked backward up the wall, disappearing from view as he made it up to the roof to mount his daring escape.

Stunning video shows Cavalcante scaling a wall like Spider-Man to begin his escape.

Calvalcante has been on the run for 10 days now with about 200 law enforcement officers working around the clock and looking for him in eastern Pennsylvania. He was been spotted on a residential camera and twice on a trail camera. Footage shows him with a backpack which authorities are not sure how he acquired.

