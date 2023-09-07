Trump Co-Defendants Sidney Powell, Ken Chesebro to Go on Trial Next Month in Georgia RICO Case



Fani Willis

Trump’s co-defendants, attorneys Sidney Powell and Ken Chesebro will go on trial on October 23rd in the Georgia RICO and conspiracy case.

Last week Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis threatened defendants in Trump’s RICO case because she is not prepared for trial.

Last month Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

There are 30 unidentified unindicted co-conspirators.

Trump’s indicted lawyers Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell requested speedy trials and formally asked a judge to separate their cases.

Trump’s lawyer Kenneth Chesebro was charged with count 1 (RICO), 9 (Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer), 11 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), 13 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings), 15 (Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents), 17 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), and 19 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings).



Ken Chesebro

Sidney Powell was charged with counts 1, and 32-37: RICO, Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Computer Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Computer Trespass, Conspiracy to Commit Computer Invasion of Privacy and Conspiracy to Defraud the State.



Sidney Powell

Fani Willis wants to try all 19 defendants together. Of course, this would deny Trump’s Constitutional right to a fair trial. She simply isn’t prepared for trial so putting all 18 co-defendants in the meat grinder at once – with Trump – would be the easiest route for Fani Willis.

Willis does not want to try each defendant separately because she knows she doesn’t have a case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Wednesday said Chesebro and Powell will be tried together next month and added that he doubted Trump would join them in court that soon.

“Based on what’s been presented today, I’m not finding that severance for Mr. Chesebro or Ms. Powell is necessary to achieve a fair determination of the guilt or innocence for either defendant,” McAfee said according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, two defendants in the Georgia racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and others, will be tried together in October, a judge said Wednesday, adding that he doubted Trump would see his day in court so soon. Making his first ruling from the bench in the trial on charges that 19 co-defendants conspired to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee rejected arguments by Powell and Chesebro that it would be unfair for them to be tried in a single proceeding, which the judge has set to begin Oct. 23. McAfee also said he was “very skeptical” that Trump and the 16 other defendants in the case besides Powell and Chesebro will also be tried on Oct. 23. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has argued that all 19 can be tried together, and the judge said he would allow additional written briefing from her office on that issue.

President Trump wants to delay his trial and also requested his case be severed from the other defendants.

BREAKING: Pres. Trump has filed to sever his case from the other defendants in Georgia seeking a speedy trial. Pres. Trump is arguing it would violate his right to a fair trial…which it would. pic.twitter.com/KiNH6lRjfB — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) August 31, 2023

To be continued…