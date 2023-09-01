Fani Willis Threatens to Violate Rights of Defendants in Trump RICO Case Because She’s Not Prepared For Trial

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is now threatening defendants in Trump’s RICO case because she is not prepared for trial.

Earlier this month Fani Willis hit President Trump and 18 others with RICO and conspiracy charges for daring to challenge the 2020 election.

A Fulton County grand jury returned a 41-count indictment which included RICO and conspiracy charges against Trump.

There are 30 unidentified unindicted co-conspirators.

Trump’s indicted lawyers Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell requested speedy trials and formally asked a judge to separate their cases.



Ken Chesebro



Sidney Powell

Sidney Powell and Ken Chesebro invoked their right to a speedy trial which means it would begin by the end of October or early November, per the law.

These requests would mean the co-defendants would have to sever their cases from other defendants.

However, President Trump wants to delay his trial and also requested his case be severed from the other defendants.

BREAKING: Pres. Trump has filed to sever his case from the other defendants in Georgia seeking a speedy trial. Pres. Trump is arguing it would violate his right to a fair trial…which it would. pic.twitter.com/KiNH6lRjfB — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) August 31, 2023

Citing four cases, Fani Willis threatened all of the defendants after Chesebro and Powell requested speedy trials.

“By filing a statutory speedy trial demand, the Defendants elected to proceed to trial without the benefit o f the type of prior notice of the State’s discovery and similar transaction evidence that would have otherwise been afforded to them,” Fani Willis said, according to The Messenger.



Fani Willis filing

However, according to attorney Techno Fog, the cases Fani Willis cited have nothing to do with Trump’s RICO case:

DA Willis: They can’t argue they are entitled to notice of similar transaction evidence 10 days before trial. But – the law requires 10 days. And the case she cites does not prohibit any arguments in case that 10 day requirement is violated

“False representation to the Court makes DA Willis guilty of the same conduct she accuses the defendants.” Techno Fog said.

“It’s a violation of Ga. Code Ann. § 16-10-20.1 (false statement to Court)” he said.

I ask everyone to read those cases. None of them hold what DA Willis says they do. False representation to the Court makes DA Willis guilty of the same conduct she accuses the defendants. It's a violation of Ga. Code Ann. § 16-10-20.1 (false statement to Court) https://t.co/OB9a0XrGIO pic.twitter.com/XYIt8dBkQC — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 31, 2023

Fani Willis lied because she simply is not prepared for trial!