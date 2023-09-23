Sky News Host: Laughingstock Joe Biden is “Coming Apart Before Our Eyes” (Video)

Joe Biden is a laughingstock all over the world.

Whether he is praising the Congressional Black Caucus at a Congressional Hispanic Caucus meeting or repeating the same story twice word-for-word just minutes apart at a campaign reception in Manhattan Wednesday night, world wide consensus is that Joe Biden is not up to par.

Sky News host James Morrow shared his thoughts about the feeble leader of the free world after his recent attendance at UN General Assembly in New York saying Biden appears to be “Coming apart before our eyes”.

Morrow chronicled some of Biden’s most recent gaffs, and there are plenty to choose from, that have come to be expected from the deteriorating leader.

He also includes the “bizarre moment” when Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and made the “sign of the cross”.

“Please know that it gives me no great pleasure to report this….this week the world got an up close look at Joe Biden and it appears he really is coming apart before our eyes.”

Morrow also shares, “Meanwhile, Kamala Harris – the woman whose mere existence as Vice President makes the secret service’s job so easy – well, she’s just making friends everywhere she goes.”

“At this point, I have to wonder, is this whole shambling, stuttering, clumsy Biden routine … could it be that there’s something else entirely going on?”