Biden’s Latest Gaffe-Praises ‘Congressional Black Caucus’ in Address to Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Does he even know where he is most days?

On Thursday, Joe Biden added another to his long lists of gaffes in an address to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

At the Caucus Institute’s 46th Annual Gala, Biden praised recipient of the gala award, Sister Norma Pimental, who is the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, and bizarrely expressed admiration for the “Congressional Black Caucus.”

“I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up. Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers. They echo what my dad taught me, and I mean this sincerely, my dad used to say, ‘Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.’”

Adding, “The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values.”

The latest gaffe comes on the heels of his recent suggestion that blacks and Hispanics don’t have high school diplomas.

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment, particularly, and I’ve focused on this my whole career, particularly for African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans—You know, the workers without high school diplomas! And the lowest unemployment rate for women now!” Biden said.

That gaffe was so embarrassing, The White House was forced to quietly edit the transcript.

BIDEN: “We’ve seen record lows in unemployment, particularly, and I’ve focused on this my whole career, particularly for African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans—You know, workers without high school diplomas!” pic.twitter.com/j6bnzTYtKo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2023

Joe has a habit of making racially questionable remarks.

Four years ago on the campaign trail, Joe Biden asserted that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

“We have this notion that some how if you’re poor you can not do it. Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids,” Biden said before pausing, catching himself, and adding “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids,” Biden said.

Joe Biden slip-up in Iowa tonight. “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Yikes…have fun mitigating that one. pic.twitter.com/m2VxZbnFHF — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 9, 2019

And don’t forget, Biden infamously told Charlamagne Tha God “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t Black.”