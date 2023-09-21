Biden Struggles to Make it Across South Lawn After He Repeats Same Story Word-for-Word Just Minutes Apart at Campaign Reception (VIDEO)

Joe Biden returned to the White House Wednesday night after participating in a campaign reception in New York.

Biden had a long day in New York on Wednesday. He barely made it through his remarks before the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Joe Biden also participated in a bilateral meeting with far-left President Lula da Silva of Brazil in New York.

Of course, the entire meeting was a total disaster. Joe Biden read from his notecards the entire time.

Biden almost knocked a flag over as he walked on stage and struggled to figure out how to work his earpiece as Lula delivered opening remarks.

Biden is getting worse by the day. He is turning 81 in November and is barely able to function without help from White House staffers and Nurse Jill.

According to pool reports, Joe Biden was in such bad shape Wednesday night at a campaign reception in Manhattan that he repeated the same story twice word-for-word just minutes apart.

This is completely fine pic.twitter.com/0MidfVs1UT — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 21, 2023

Biden repeated the 2017 Charlottesville ‘very fine people’ hoax – TWICE.

“You remember those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, antisemitic bile — the same exact bile — bile that was sung in — in Germany in the early ‘30s. And a young woman was killed. A young woman was killed,” Biden said.

Biden continued, “[The] former guy [then-President Trump] was asked, ‘What do you think would happen?’ He was the sitting president. And he said, ‘I thought there were some very fine people on both sides.’ And I mean this sincerely, from the bottom of my heart, that’s when I decided I — I was going to run again.”

Dementia Joe repeated the ‘very fine people’ hoax again just minutes later.

“You know, you may remember that, you know, those folks from Charlottesville, as they came out of the fields and carrying those swastikas, and remember the ones with the torches and the Ku — accompanied by the Ku Klux Klan. And in addition to that, they had — there were white supremacists. Anyway, they were making the big case about how terrible this was. And a young woman was killed in the process,” Biden said repeating himself.

“And my predecessor, as I said, was asked what he thought. He said, ‘There are some very fine people on both sides.’ Well, that kept ringing in my head,” Biden added.

“And so, I couldn’t, quite frankly, remain silent any longer,” Biden said. “So, I decided I would run. And it became — I ran because I thought everything this country stood for was up for grabs for the first time in my career.”

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies.

Trump specifically stated, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally.”

Trump used the phrase “very fine people” to refer to non-violent protesters on both sides debating over the removal of a Confederate monument.

Recall, that Joe Biden kicked off his presidential campaign by lying about Trump’s remarks on Charlottesville.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak confronted Joe Biden about the ‘very fine people hoax’ in summer of 2019 at the Iowa state fair.

VIDEO:

Joe Biden returned to the White House later Wednesday night and he looked totally lost.

His stiffened gait shocked observers. At one point Joe Biden pointed to make sure he was heading in the right direction.

WATCH: