“She Runs on More and More Ding-a-Ling” – Fetterman Speaks Complete Gibberish as He Takes Shot at Marjorie Taylor Greene (VIDEO)

Brain-damaged Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) on Monday spoke complete gibberish during an appearance on MSNBC as he recounted his social media fight with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes asked Fetterman about an X-Twitter spat he had with GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the senate’s decision to ditch its dress code to accommodate man-child Fetterman who dresses like a homeless drug addict.

Fetterman always shows up to work looking like a slob in a hoodie and now the Senate is lowering the bar to appease him.

“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!” Marjorie Taylor Greene said on X.

Fetterman responded to Greene: “Thankfully, the nation’s lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings.”

In July MTG held up explicit photos of Hunter Biden’s sex acts during an House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing.

MTG brought the receipts showcasing Hunter Biden’s criminal behavior with prostitutes, possibly involving him in human trafficking violations.

Chris Hayes asked Fetterman about the X-Twitter spat with MTG and he responded with an incoherent word salad.

“Her platform, you know, really, she runs on more and more dingaling, you know, pics, you know, on in the meetings over in Congress,” Fetterman said.

