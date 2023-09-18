Slob Fetterman Lashes Out at MTG for Showing “Ding-a-Ling Pics” of Hunter Biden Engaged with Prostitutes in Dress Code Spat

Man-child Sen. John Fetterman D-PA) dunked on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday in a retort to her criticism of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) ditching the Senate dress code to accommodate the 54-year-old Fetterman dressing like a teenage pothead. Fetterman criticized Greene for showing nude photos of Joe Biden’s son Hunter engaged with prostitutes at a House hearing earlier this year.



John Fetterman can dress for the job, but prefers to dress like a slob.

Greene posted on Sunday, “The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!”

The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society's standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!

Fetterman responded on Monday morning, “Thankfully, the nation’s lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings.”

Thankfully, the nation's lower chamber lives by a higher code of conduct: displaying ding-a-ling pics in public hearings.

At a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on July 19 with two IRS whistleblowers in the Hunter Biden corruption investigation, Greene highlighted Biden writing off payments for prostitutes and a sex club membership using Hunter’s photos and records from the Laptop from Hell.

Hunter Biden paid $10,000 for a sex club membership and wrote it off as a "Golf Club Membership." He also wrote off escorts as business expenses.

Greene has not responded to Fetterman as of this writing.