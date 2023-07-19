OH MY! Disorder Breaks Out as Marjorie Taylor Greene Holds Up Sexually Explicit Photos of Hunter Biden During IRS Whistleblower Hearing (VIDEO)

Oh my!

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held up explicit photos of Hunter Biden’s sex acts during Wednesday’s IRS whistleblower hearing.

Two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley, and Joseph Ziegler, testified before the House Oversight Committee on the government prosecutors’ preferential treatment of Hunter Biden.

MTG brought the receipts showcasing Hunter Biden’s criminal behavior with prostitutes, possibly involving him in human trafficking violations.

The Democrats shouted at Marjorie Taylor Greene as she held up the photos.

SAVAGE: MTG brings the receipts of Hunter Biden's criminal behavior with prostitutes that he recorded himself, possibly involving him in human trafficking violations. pic.twitter.com/cgFjf6XJDm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene said Hunter Biden paid for a plane ticket for a woman, likely for sex, potentially violating the MANN ACT.

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene brings receipts of Hunter Biden paying for a plane ticket for a woman, likely for sex, constituting a potential violation of the MANN ACT pic.twitter.com/N2XIJWxhi0 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene also asked IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler about bank records identifying Hunter Biden paid prostitutes and had SARS flagged for potential human trafficking.

BREAKING: MTG asks IRS Whistleblower Joseph Ziegler about bank records identifying that Hunter Biden paid prostitutes and had suspicious activity reports flagged for potential Human Trafficking pic.twitter.com/itR603KmRx — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 19, 2023

Yikes!

Watch MTG’s full remarks here: