Schumer Ditches Senate Dress Code to Accommodate Slob Fetterman

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has ditched the Senate dress code to accommodate man-child Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) who prefers to dress like a teenage slob rather than a grown man in the ‘world’s greatest deliberative body.’ The dress code of coats and ties for men and business attire for women will still apply to staff in the chamber.

Even before his debilitating stroke last year, Fetterman preferred to wear a hoodie and gym shorts as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and while campaigning. After his treatment for depression earlier this year, Fetterman has continued dressing like a slob when at work in the Senate complex except for appearances at committee meetings and floor debates where he has worn suits. When voting on the floor, Fetterman sometimes votes from just outside the chamber while casually dressed, leaning in a doorway and flashing a thumbs up or down, a practice that other senators do on occasion.

A casually dressed Fetterman was recently seen in a Senate office building emoting like a stoner school boy when asked about House Republicans opening an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.







Axios first reported Schumer’s decision on the dress code in a report published Sunday (excerpt):

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) quietly has directed the Senate’s Sergeant at Arms to no longer enforce the chamber’s informal dress code for its members, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The new directive will allow Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), who tends to favor gym shorts and hoodies over the business attire traditionally required in the chamber, to linger on the Senate floor before and after votes. “Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit,” Schumer said in a statement to Axios. Fetterman, who was elected last year, initially followed Senate tradition and wore suits. But since returning to the Senate after being treated for clinical depression earlier this year, he frequently has sported the casual look he was known for as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram confirmed the Axios report, “Fox confirms that the Senate will no longer enforce a dress code for senators. Senators can now what ever they want. However, others entering the chamber must comply with the dress code. Coats/ties for men. Business attire for women.”

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), has raised eyebrows with her outfits worn on the Senate floor that were within the unwritten dress code>

But at least Sinema does not dress like a total slob like Fetterman.

UPDATE: Fetterman dress like a slob when he visited the Embassy of France last week and met with Ambassador Laurent Bili.