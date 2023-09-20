Resolution Declaring the Office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be Vacant Found in Capitol Restroom Under House Floor

A copy of a Resolution to remove Kevin McCarthy from his Speakership authored by Matt Gaetz back in September was reportedly found by a left-wing journalist in a restroom inside the Capitol.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this morning for his “eight months of inaction” on Joe Biden and the Biden Crime Family. Gaetz further called on McCarthy to sign a subpoena for Hunter Biden’s records and testimony that he took the initiative to draft.

This comes exactly one week after Gaetz threatened to remove Speaker McCarthy for being out of compliance with the agreement that allowed him to assume his role, not holding the Bidens accountable, and advancing Biden’s inflationary spending, among other things.

Under new House rules, it only takes one member of Congress from either party to bring a ‘Motion to Vacate,’ which forces a vote on removing the Speaker of the House.

It is interesting that Democrats appear to be very comfortable with McCarthy as Speaker.

Now this:

DC journalist Matt Lasso “found” a copy of a “Resolution Declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant” on a baby changing table inside the Capitol. He posted the photos on X:

The document dated September 15 states,

  1. Resolved, That the office of Speaker of the House of
  2. Representatives is hereby declared to be vacant.

Gaetz has been very outspoken against Kevin McCarthy’s weakness for the job.

JUST IN: Rep. Matt Gaetz Drafts Subpoena for Hunter Biden’s Records and Deposition, Calls on Kevin McCarthy to Sign it: “Millions of Americans Are Wondering if You’re Serious”

This reporter reached out to the Gaetz team and they told The Gateway Pundit “no comment.”

This is a developing story…

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson is TGP’s Arizona correspondent. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in the State’s elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Arizona led to the resignation of one Maricopa County official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room. However, TGP and Jordan gained access after suing Maricopa County, the fourth largest county in America.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

