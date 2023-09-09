LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Attends Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones Football Game – Former Iowa Tight End and Attorney General Matt Whittaker Will Be Hosting Trump

President Trump to Attend the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones Football Game at 2:30PM CT – DeSantis, Down 37 Points in Iowa, Will Also be There
President Trump will attend the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game today at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will also be in attendance.
Wow. Rough day for @RonDeSantis who is having a tailgate at the Iowa versus Iowa State football game today. Tons of people have already arrived in their Trump jerseys and Trump hats!
Doesn’t look like a Ron DeSantis has any support at the football game today where both he and… https://t.co/rxy7OPcEvp pic.twitter.com/iHwKVZ7mgB
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 9, 2023
Former Iowa Hawkeye tight end Matthew Whittaker, who served as acting US Attorney General, will host President Trump today.
I am excited to host President Trump this weekend in the great state of Iowa for the Cy-Hawk game. Go Hawkeyes! pic.twitter.com/BCZMTeCYBH
— Matt Whitaker 🇺🇸 (@MattWhitaker46) September 8, 2023