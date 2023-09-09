LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Attends Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones Football Game – Former Iowa Tight End and Attorney General Matt Whittaker Will Be Hosting Trump

by

President Trump to Attend the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones Football Game at 2:30PM CT – DeSantis, Down 37 Points in Iowa, Will Also be There

President Trump will attend the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game today at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will also be in attendance.

Former Iowa Hawkeye tight end Matthew Whittaker, who served as acting US Attorney General, will host President Trump today.

Here is the live feed via RSBN.

