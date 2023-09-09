LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Attends Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Iowa State Cyclones Football Game – Former Iowa Tight End and Attorney General Matt Whittaker Will Be Hosting Trump

President Trump will attend the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game today at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will also be in attendance.

Wow. Rough day for @RonDeSantis who is having a tailgate at the Iowa versus Iowa State football game today. Tons of people have already arrived in their Trump jerseys and Trump hats!

Doesn’t look like a Ron DeSantis has any support at the football game today where both he and… https://t.co/rxy7OPcEvp pic.twitter.com/iHwKVZ7mgB

— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 9, 2023