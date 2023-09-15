Joe Biden Boasts to Rabbis About Being “Raised in the Synagogues” of Delaware (AUDIO)

This qualifies as a massive “Bidenism” even for Old Joe and he got obliterated as a result on social media.

As Cristina Laila previously reported, Joe Biden dropped a laundry list of lies yesterday, including reiterating one of his favorite tales about him being a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

But last night it was revealed he uttered a even bigger whopper to a group of rabbis. He actually claimed that he was “raised in the synagogues” of Delaware.

LISTEN:

Biden, on a call with rabbis before the Jewish High Holy Days: "I was, you might say, raised in the synagogues of my state. You think I'm kidding — I'm not" pic.twitter.com/qGM1MkQGgX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 15, 2023

“I, uh, you might say say I was raised in the synagogues in my state. You think I’m kidding, I’m not.

This also contradicts another ridiculous origin story Biden made up last October. He boasted about being raised in the “Puerto Rican community at home” while giving a speech in Ponce, Puerto Rico about federal assistance for the recovery from Hurricane Fiona.

So is he Puerto Rican or Jewish? In any case, the replies to this latest Bidenism were absolutely brutal and many reminded him of the “flip-flop”:

Biden: "I was born and raised in a poor, black, baptist, Jewish, Catholic, Polish, Puerto Rican area where I was a football player…" https://t.co/G90d2MzOOy — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 15, 2023

Puerto Rican flankerback Jose Biden played at Star of David High in a German neighborhood of 3 cities before contracting cancer.

A house fire forced him to drive an 18 wheeler to support Jill in medical school before he finished with highest GPA ever at a Delaware black college. https://t.co/ptul7lDS09 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) September 15, 2023

No contradiction: Biden was raised in synagogues by a tiny Puerto Rican community of rabbis. I cannot confirm or deny this information. — Murat Beshtoev (@CirclEdgeInc) September 15, 2023