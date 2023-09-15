Joe Biden Boasts to Rabbis About Being “Raised in the Synagogues” of Delaware (AUDIO)

This qualifies as a massive “Bidenism” even for Old Joe and he got obliterated as a result on social media.

As Cristina Laila previously reported, Joe Biden dropped a laundry list of lies yesterday, including reiterating one of his favorite tales about him being a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

But last night it was revealed he uttered a even bigger whopper to a group of rabbis. He actually claimed that he was “raised in the synagogues” of Delaware.

LISTEN:

“I, uh, you might say say I was raised in the synagogues in my state. You think I’m kidding, I’m not.

This also contradicts another ridiculous origin story Biden made up last October. He boasted about being raised in the “Puerto Rican community at home” while giving a speech in Ponce, Puerto Rico about federal assistance for the recovery from Hurricane Fiona.

So is he Puerto Rican or Jewish? In any case, the replies to this latest Bidenism were absolutely brutal and many reminded him of the “flip-flop”:

