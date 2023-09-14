“I Used to Teach Political Theory” – Joe Biden Lies AGAIN About Being a Professor at UPenn (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on his failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland.

Joe Biden once again brazenly lied about being a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I taught at the University of Pennsylvania for four years and I used to teach political theory…” Biden said.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies.

Of course, none of this ever happened.

Joe Biden is a legend in his own mind.

Joe Biden was paid $1 million by UPenn but he never taught a single class.

Joe Biden is a corrupt politician and a pathological liar.

Biden was never a “professor” or teacher after serving as Vice President in 2017.

Biden was paid $1 million to do nothing, as the Daily Caller noted:

When the Daily Caller asked whether Biden had in fact taught any courses since being hired, UPenn Vice Provost for Faculty Anita Allen did not list any, saying his work was instead based in Washington.

Biden was paid to give a few speeches (typical career politician/DC grifter) but he never taught a class.

Biden has repeated this lie over and over again and the mainstream media never calls him out for his brazen lies.