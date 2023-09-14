WOW! Joe Biden Says Black and Hispanic Workers Don’t Have High School Diplomas (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on his failed economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland.

Bidenomics = High mortgage rates, high inflation rates, collapsed banks, expensive groceries, record high rent, and dwindling retirement accounts.

Core inflation is up, real wages are down and gas prices are soaring yet Joe Biden was out there today bragging about Bidenomics.

Biden’s speech was a total disaster. He lost a few battles with his teleprompter and began shouting out of nowhere.

At one point, Joe Biden suggested blacks and Hispanics don’t have high school diplomas.

Biden falsely claimed he created millions of new jobs since he was installed in January 2021.

People going back to work after Democrats forcefully shut down businesses during Covid is not job creation.

“We’ve seen record lows in unemployment, particularly, and I’ve focused on this my whole career, particularly for African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans—You know, the workers without high school diplomas! And the lowest unemployment rate for women now!” Biden said.

WATCH:

BIDEN: "We've seen record lows in unemployment, particularly, and I've focused on this my whole career, particularly for African-Americans and Hispanic workers and veterans—You know, workers without high school diplomas!" pic.twitter.com/j6bnzTYtKo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2023

This isn’t the first time Joe Biden has said something like this.

Four years ago on the campaign trail, Joe Biden asserted that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

“We have this notion that some how if you’re poor you can not do it. Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids,” Biden said before pausing, catching himself, and adding “wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Joe Biden slip-up in Iowa tonight. "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids." Yikes…have fun mitigating that one. pic.twitter.com/m2VxZbnFHF — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 9, 2019

A couple years ago Biden said black entrepreneurs don’t succeed because they don’t know how to find lawyers or accountants.

“The data shows young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don’t have lawyers, they don’t have accountants, but they have great ideas,” Biden said.

In other words, blacks can’t figure out how to find accountants and lawyers but old white man Joe Biden will show them the way!

In February 2021, Joe Biden suggested that Blacks and Hispanics who live in the inner cities are too stupid to figure out how to get online.

WATCH: