New York’s Democrat Gov. Hochul Blasts Illegal Aliens: “If You’re Going to Leave Your Country, Go Somewhere Else!” (VIDEO)

by

New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul sounded a lot like President Trump when she said migrants leaving their country should go somewhere else.

Isn’t this racist?

Tens of thousands of illegal aliens have flooded New York City, a proud sanctuary city.

The illegals are taking over hotels, schools and homeless shelters.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently complained that 50% of the city’s hotel rooms are now occupied by illegal migrants.

Angry New Yorkers were out with sticks and torches last week and shouted down Democrat Reps. AOC and Nadler over the migrant crisis.

“Close the border! Close the border! Respect the constitution AOC! I am your constituent!” a man shouted.

Hochul said New York is at its limit. They can’t take in any more illegals.

“We’re at our limit. If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else,” Hochul said on CNN Wednesday night.

WATCH:

Hochul sang a different tune in December 2021 before hordes of illegals took over New York City.

She proudly invited migrants to New York.

“Our message to the world is, send us your people, send us those who need the cloak of comfort that we can demonstrate as New Yorkers with big hearts and open arms and we will provide a safe haven,” Hochul said in December 2021.

Now she’s begging for the illegals to be sent elsewhere.

Now is the time to bus more illegals to New York. Keep the buses coming!

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

