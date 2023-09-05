House Oversight Chairman James Comer Subpoenas Secret Service, DHS Chief Mayorkas Over Tip-Off of Hunter Biden Interview

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Tuesday issued 6 subpoenas related to the rigged Hunter Biden investigation.

“Comer sent a total of six subpoenas Tuesday— one directed to Secretary Mayorkas for documents; and five for depositions—two to Secret Service officials and three to DHS officials.” Fox News reported.

4 Subpoenas to DHS that require the production of documents and communications about our request and three depositions with DHS employees.

2 Subpoenas to the Secret Service requiring two Secret Service employees to appear for depositions.

WATCH:

🚨BREAKING: James Comer subpoenas Mayorkas, Secret Service over tip-off of 2020 Hunter Biden tax probe interview pic.twitter.com/iCDnx3kWvr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2023

“The Department of Justice initiated the Biden family coverup, and now DHS, under the leadership of Secretary Mayorkas, is complicit in it.” the Oversight Committee said on Tuesday.

“IRS whistleblowers provided testimony regarding misconduct during the Hunter Biden criminal investigation, including FBI Headquarters tipping off Secret Service Headquarters and the Biden transition team about the planned Hunter Biden interview. Following these actions, the interview of Hunter Biden did not occur.” they said.

“These allegations were backed up by the former FBI supervisory special agent who was assigned to interview Hunter Biden.” House Republicans said. “After months of obstruction by DHS and the Secret Service, James Comer is issuing six subpoenas.”

🚨 SIX SUBPOENAS 🚨 The Department of Justice initiated the Biden family coverup, and now DHS, under the leadership of Secretary Mayorkas, is complicit in it. IRS whistleblowers provided testimony regarding misconduct during the Hunter Biden criminal investigation, including… pic.twitter.com/mM6enNSwXP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 5, 2023

Rather than charging Hunter Biden with felonies for evading taxes and providing false statements to the feds, Joe Biden’s corrupt DOJ gave him a sweetheart deal (the deal has since fallen apart).

Hunter Biden was hit with two misdemeanors related to unpaid taxes from 2017 and 2018.

Joe Biden’s DOJ blocked two search warrants and multiple felony charges against Hunter Biden, according to IRS whistleblowers who spoke to lawmakers.

“I am blowing the whistle because the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, Department of Justice Tax, and Department of Justice provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest in an important and high-profile investigation of the President’s son, Hunter Biden,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told lawmakers in a testimony.

Shapley told lawmakers that an Assistant US Attorney in Delaware working on Hunter’s case REJECTED a search warrant for Joe Biden’s Delaware home in 2020.

A separate search warrant for Hunter Biden’s storage locker was also blocked by Joe Biden’s henchmen.

Federal agents were told not to approach Hunter Biden!

The Biden transition team was TIPPED OFF about the planned Hunter Biden interview.