BREAKING: Oversight Committee Says FBI Supervisory Special Agent Confirmed Key Portions of IRS Whistleblower Testimony – Agents Told to Not Approach Hunter Biden!

Oversight Committee Republicans on Monday said a former FBI Supervisory Agent confirmed key portions of the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony.

Federal agents were told not to approach Hunter Biden!

The Biden transition team was TIPPED OFF about the planned Hunter Biden interview.

Hunter Biden was given a sweetheart deal by his father’s corrupt Justice Department after a 5-year mop-up operation disguised as an investigation.

“Today, our committee staff conducted a transcribed interview with a former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation.” Oversight Chairman James Comer said.

Per the Oversight Committee:

The agent CONFIRMED key portions of the IRS whistleblowers’ testimony, including that both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were TIPPED OFF about the planned Hunter Biden interview. In fact, on the day of the Hunter Biden interview, FEDERAL AGENTS WERE TOLD TO STAND BY AND TO NOT APPROACH HUNTER BIDEN— they had to wait for his call. As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation. The former FBI supervisory special agent told committee investigators he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the subject of an investigation. The agent’s testimony is sickening and reveals the lengths to which the DOJ is willing to go to cover up for the Bidens. The Oversight Committee, along with the @JudiciaryGOP and @WaysandMeansGOP, will continue to seek the answers, transparency, and accountability that the American people demand and deserve.

Below are key takeaways from today’s transcribed interview of a former FBI supervisory special agent.

As part of the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, there were multiple witness interviews planned for December 8, 2020. IRS Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and the former FBI supervisory special agent were assigned to interview Hunter Biden.

On the evening of December 7, 2020, Shapley and the FBI supervisory special agent learned that FBI headquarters had notified Secret Service headquarters about the planned interview with Hunter Biden. Additionally, they learned the Biden transition team was notified about the planned interview. This was not the original plan by the career agents, which frustrated their investigative efforts because people found out who didn’t need to know.

On December 8, 2020, Shapley and the FBI supervisory special agent were notified they would not be allowed to approach Hunter Biden’s house and instead would have to wait near his residence until Hunter Biden contacted them.

The former FBI supervisory special agent told committee investigators he had never been told to wait outside to be contacted by the subject of an investigation.

As a result of these actions, Shapley and the former FBI supervisory special agent never interviewed Hunter Biden.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley recently appeared on Fox News to discuss Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal and DOJ corruption with host Bret Baier.

Shapley told Bret Baier that Hunter Biden received around $8.3 million from China (Chinese energy firm CEFC), Ukraine, and Romania between 2014-2019.

“Based on all the financial records that we did find, they’ve been analyzed – it was around $8.3 million he [Hunter] received,” Shapley said.

“From who?” Bret Baier asked.

“They came from China – from CEFC – came from Ukraine, and from Romania,” Shapley said. “And even the Burisma money…the 2014 and 2015 taxes years when the Burisma money was coming in, I mean to this day, there is still about $400,000 of unreported income from Burisma in 2014. Hunter Biden was told by his partner Eric Schwerin that he needed to amend his returns and he never did.”

Shapley said the statute of limitations ran out so Hunter Biden got away with not paying his taxes AND he was not charged for evasion.

This is why the corrupt prosecutors dragged out the Hunter Biden investigation for 5 years.

“So the DC US Attorney’s office declining those charges – David Weiss’s requested special counsel authority being denied and then the statute of limitations then expires in November and December of 2022 so those years are gone and there’s no way to recoup the money from that Burisma income,” Shapley said.

