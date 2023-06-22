House Ways and Means Chair Details Multiple Felony Charges the IRS Recommended Against Hunter Biden – All Blocked By Biden’s DOJ (VIDEO)

House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-MO) on Thursday detailed MULTIPLE felony charges that whistleblowers said the IRS recommended against Hunter Biden.

The investigation into Hunter Biden opened in November 2018 as an off-shoot of a separate, corporate investigation by the IRS.

Rep. Smith said, “The investigation was in the ordinary course of work at the IRS. It was not ordered by any individual, any chairman or any political entity.”

The IRS recommended charges against Hunter Biden that included:

Attempt to evade or defeat tax – A FELONY

Fraud or false statements – A FELONY

Willful failure to file returns, supply information or pay tax

“These tax crimes cover an estimated $2.2 million in unreported tax on global income…from Ukraine, Romania, and China, totaling $17.3 million from 2014 to 2019.”

He added, “Mr. Biden personally received $8.3 million.”

WATCH:

House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith goes over the multiple felony charges whistleblowers allege the IRS recommended the DOJ bring against Hunter Biden, noting “$2.2 million in unreported tax on global income … from Ukraine, Romania, and China.”pic.twitter.com/QqwCaj022m — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 22, 2023

Rather than charging Hunter Biden with felonies for evading taxes and providing false statements to the feds, Joe Biden’s corrupt DOJ gave him a sweetheart deal.

Hunter Biden was hit with two misdemeanors related to unpaid taxes from 2017 and 2018.

Joe Biden’s DOJ blocked two search warrants and multiple felony charges against Hunter Biden, according to an IRS whistleblower who spoke to lawmakers.

“I am blowing the whistle because the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, Department of Justice Tax, and Department of Justice provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest in an important and high-profile investigation of the President’s son, Hunter Biden,” IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley told lawmakers in a testimony obtained by Just The News.

According to Just the News, Shapley told lawmakers that an Assistant US Attorney in Delaware working on Hunter’s case REJECTED a search warrant for Joe Biden’s Delaware home in 2020.

A separate search warrant for Hunter Biden’s storage locker was also blocked by Joe Biden’s henchmen.

