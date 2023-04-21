MAGAZONA: Arizona Primary Poll Shows President Trump Leading Ron DeSantis By 23 Points, Kari Lake Leads US Senate Field by 28 POINTS

A recent JL Partners Arizona Primary poll of 550 registered Republicans and undeclared voters who would request a ballot in the 2024 presidential primary shows President Trump whooping Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Primary election by 23 points.

President Trump leads all other candidates combined in the seven-candidate field, with RINOs Liz Cheney and Mike Pence in the low single digits.

Similarly, a recent Massachusetts poll shows Trump with a MASSIVE 41-Point Lead for the Republican Nomination.

The Arizona poll conducted from April 10 to April 12 showed that Trump-Endorsed 2024 Gubernatorial Nominee Kari Lake has a 28-point lead over former Primary competitor Karrin Taylor Robson in the US Senate poll. Lake has a 32-point lead over Sheriff Mark Lamb, who announced his candidacy last week, in a head-to-head matchup for Senate.

Lake also polled highest for Vice President, with seven points over Nikki Haley in second place. Among Trump voters, Lake leads Haley for VP by 26 points.

Lake has teased a run for Senate, but she asserts that she is focused on her Arizona Supreme Court lawsuit against the stolen election and saving Arizona from Radical Left Democrat Katie Hobbs. The numbers for Lake are likely much higher, but many in the state want her to take her role as the duly elected Governor.

The Gateway Pundit reported on new exit polling data from Rasmussen showing that Kari Lake beat Katie Hobbs by eight points. It also revealed that 72% of Republicans, 26% of Democrats, and 47% of independents say it was likely that intentional voter suppression against Republican voters occurred when 59% of machines failed on Election Day. Katie Hobbs is currently ranked as the third most unpopular Governor in America, with an approval rating of just 47%.

“Arizona is #MAGA country,” tweeted Lake.

Arizona is #MAGA country.@realDonaldTrump is beloved here because the people of Arizona witnessed firsthand how his America First polices made their lives better. And he will do it again in 2024. https://t.co/BIzJFju1wO — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 17, 2023

Support for America First policies and candidates is unwavering in the State of Arizona.