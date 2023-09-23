Education Secretary Cardona: Parents Concerned About Education Are “Misbehaving in Public and Acting Like They Know What’s Right for Kids”

Children, and the parents who try to protect them and advocate for them, are under attack in America’s schools.

Openly pornographic materials are being offered to children as young as elementary school.

Organizations boast about how they sneak sick sexual and LGBTQ+ content into children’s classrooms without parental knowledge.

The Los Angeles Unified School District supports a gay club for kindergarten students through age 11 and students throughout the county have been exposed to Drag Queen Story Hours.

Far-left Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib even claimed that concerned parents speaking out at school board meetings about Critical Race Theory (CRT) is “white supremacy.”

FBI whistleblowers revealed that the bureau targeted parents who protested CRT and Covid rules despite Attorney General Merrick Garland’s claims it never happened.

The National School Board Association (NSBA) coordinated with the Biden White House and AG Merrick Garland to classify parents as “domestic terrorists” in a letter to the FBI.

Viola Garcia, president of the NSBA, was rewarded by Cardona with an appointment to the National Assessment Governing Board (NAGB) which has oversight over the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

In an interview with the Associated Press on Friday, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said he does not have “respect” for people who are “misbehaving in public and acting like they know what’s right for kids.”

While schools increasingly try to indoctrinate our children, Cardona’s remarks underscore the lack of respect for parents that permeates throughout every level of the Biden Administration.

Fox News reports:

“I [sic] been in education, you know, about 25 years. Not including the time I was in higher ed as a student. I’ve never seen it where it is now,” Cardona replied. The education secretary explained further that while he doesn’t have a problem with differences of opinion, and it was possible to discuss things in the past, he doesn’t “respect” people who he claims behave badly in public. “There was civility. We could disagree. We could have healthy conversations around what’s best for kids,” he said. “I respect differences of opinion. I don’t have too much respect for people that are misbehaving in public and then acting like they know what’s right for kids.”

Parents Defending Education President Nicole Neily criticized the education secretary on X saying he “openly dismissed thousands of American parents who have been speaking out at school board meetings.”