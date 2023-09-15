WATCH: Arrogant Executives of Radical Non-Profit Group Reveal How They Are Sneaking Woke LGBTQ+ Curriculum Into Elementary Schools and Indoctrinating Children WITHOUT Parental Knowledge

Hannah Wiers/HiTops Health Educator

An alarming video has emerged showing arrogant leaders of a radical New Jersey non-profit revealing how they sneak sick sexual and LGBTQ+ content into children’s classrooms without parental knowledge.

The group in question, HiTOPS, has burrowed its way into schools in New Jersey and across America to indoctrinate kids as young as second graders in the radical left’s LGBTQ+ lifestyle which includes gender identity.

According to its website, HITOPS seeks to foster “strong and healthy young people of all identities by providing inclusive and youth-informed sex education and LGBTQ+ support for young people.” Moreover, they seek to create a world “where young people are able to flourish because they are at home in their bodies, supported in the development of their sexual and gender identity, and equipped with an understanding of how to have safe, consensual, and healthy relationships.”

Investigative journalism group Project Veritas managed to speak with both the HiTOPS executive director, Lisa Shelby, and Hannah Wiers, a health educator for the non-profit. They posted the full video on Wednesday.

During their conversation, the journalists managed to get them to reveal the deceptive tactics they use to brainwash children and admit a key goal of theirs is to eliminate the opt-out clause for parents when it comes to the curriculum they push.

“That’s our real, I guess, that’s our, like, real sort of goal would be to remove opt-out class, or like, opt-out policies,” Wiers told Project Veritas.

WATCH:

Shelby explains to the Project Veritas reporter one trick they use to indoctrinate children in the radical LGBTQ+ lifestyle is using a so-called “racial justice” class called “Pathways to Racial Literacy” to teach kids about “sexual health education and LGBTQ+ support.”

Wiers then jumps in and tells the reporter that this is a class parents cannot opt children out of.

We come in and we teach for three days. That class they can’t, parents are not allowed to opt their children out of.

Another method HiTOPS uses to brainwash children without parental knowledge, according to Wiers, is to send the kids occasional messages on their laptops asking them what pronouns they prefer or if they want to be called a different name.

Here is how Wiers describes the tactic:

Hey, I’m just checking in. Do you still like, like remind me what name you like to be called. Remind me what pronouns you like to use,’ which you all could potentially adapt to. Just like, especially if you are noticing, like, a child was, like, being very, like, insistent and being very consistent about asserting their gender identity. Checking in every couple of months

HiTOPS deleted their X (formerly Twitter) account after being exposed by Project Veritas late Wednesday. Take a look.

The non-profit on Thursday then removed its Staff and Board of Directors from its website. There was no question they were feeling the heat.

You can watch the full video expose by Project Veritas below:

