They’re Sexualizing Children: LA School District Launches Virtual Gay Club for Kindergarten Through Age 11 Students

They’re sexualizing the kids.

They’re forcing them to think about sex – in kindergarten.

How is this beneficial to the child or society in any way?

The Los Angeles Unified School District is launching a gay club for kindergarten students through age 11 students.

Kindergarten!

The club will meet virtually after school via Zoom.

It’s for the kids.

Never Forget — Barack Obama was behind the push to teach sex education to little children back in 2007.

Back in July 2007, as The Gateway Pundit reported at the time, Barack Obama gave a speech to Planned Parenthood where he pushed teaching sex education to little kindergarteners.

The media mostly hid this from the American public.

To his credit, John McCain confronted Obama on his legislation to teach kindergarteners sex education back in 2008.

Today you have to go to the WayBack Machine to read more about this shocking radical proposal.

Via ABC News Blog from The Wayback Machine.

ABC News’ Teddy Davis and Lindsey Ellerson Report: Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., told Planned Parenthood Tuesday that sex education for kindergarteners, as long as it is “age-appropriate,” is “the right thing to do.” “I remember Alan Keyes . . . I remember him using this in his campaign against me,” Obama said in reference to the conservative firebrand who ran against him for the U.S. Senate in 2004. Sex education for kindergarteners had become an issue in his race against Keyes because of Obama’s work on the issue as chairman of the health committee in the Illinois state Senate. “‘Barack Obama supports teaching sex education to kindergarteners,'” said Obama mimicking Keyes’ distinctive style of speech. “Which — I didn’t know what to tell him (laughter).” “But it’s the right thing to do,” Obama continued, “to provide age-appropriate sex education, science-based sex education in schools.”

Recently, several school districts have banned porn books with for children from their school libraries. This was only after parents started paying attention during the COVID shutdowns to what the government was force-feeding their children.

But this has not stopped the left from lashing out and doubling down on pushing this sick garbage on the nation’s children.

The National Education Association (NEA) recommended two books, among others, be added to their “Great Summer Reads for Educators”, with the by-line “Stretch out on a beach (or in your backyard), slather on your sunscreen, and dive into these summer reading recommendations from NEA today.” The book “Gender Queer” is de facto “how-to” manual on sexual acts complete with photographic depictions of minors as cartoon figures performing oral sex and other sexual acts on each other. From the NEA website:

According to the New York Post: