WATCH: Biden Incorrectly Claims The Grand Canyon is “One of The Earth’s Nine Wonders… Literally” in Bumbling Speech – There Are Only Seven Wonders of The World

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks at Arizona’s Grand Canyon and falsely told his audience that the landmark is one of nine Wonders of the World.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Biden was speaking in northern Arizona, conveniently hundreds of miles from the southern border. Joe Biden has never visited the southern border.

Biden gave a speech full of gaffes, lies, and bizarre stories where he designated the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. After speaking, he spun around and saluted the audience before shuffling away.

Biden also told a reporter that he was bringing in the military to deal with fake climate change.

While giving remarks at Red Butte Airfield, Biden apparently discovered the ninth wonder of the world, the Grand Canyon. “Literally, think of that. It’s amazing,” said Biden like a bumbling old fool.

The Grand Canyon National Park is not a world wonder, and there are only seven Natural Wonders of the World.

OANN White House correspondent Monica Paige corrected Biden on Twitter, listing the seven world wonders.

BIDEN: "The Grand Canyon is one of the Earth's NINE Wonders — Wonders of the World — literally." There are 7:

– The Colosseum, Italy

– The Great Wall of China

– The Taj Mahal, India

– Christ the Redeemer, Brazil

– Machu Picchu, Peru

– Chichén Itzá, Mexico

Biden: The Grand Canyon, one of the Earth’s nine wonders, wonders of the world… Literally, think of that. You know, it’s amazing.