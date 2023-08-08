Joe Biden is headed to the Grand Canyon in Arizona today to reportedly tout his failed economic policies while he ignores the southern border crisis.

Joe Biden has never visited the southern border, and his economic policies are especially damaging to Arizona.

In May, AZ Family reported, “Phoenix area consumer prices are up 7.4% over the past calendar year and 1.5% over the past two months alone.”

According to a WalletHub analysis, Phoenix ranked third for having the highest inflation in the country. Only Miami and Detroit beat Phoenix in price changes. Last November, Arizona’s Family reported that inflation was rising more in Phoenix than anywhere else in the country. As prices quickly rose, an investigation by InvestigateTV revealed that the average household would have to spend an extra $11,500 this year to maintain the same standard of living.

CNN had a Biden moment on Monday while reporting on Biden’s trip to the border state, incorrectly displaying the state of Nevada and labeling it “Arizona.”

According to local KTAR,

He is due to arrive in northern Arizona on Monday night and speak Tuesday about his administration’s conservation and climate resilience policies. The White House hasn’t released specifics about what the president will discuss, but it reportedly will be related to efforts to designate a new national monument on more than 1 million acres of land adjacent to Grand Canyon National Park.

Congressman Eli Crane noted that Biden is “avoiding acknowledging the destruction of his own policies” and vowed to push for the impeachment of Biden’s DHS Secretary Mayorkas.

It’s no surprise that Biden’s trip to AZ places him closer to the border with Utah in the north than the broken southern border with Mexico. He’s avoiding acknowledging the destruction of his own policies. I will continue to push for the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas. — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) August 7, 2023

This is not the first time Biden has ignored his southern border catastrophe while visiting Arizona. During his last visit In December 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported that Biden ducked questions from reporters while visiting Phoenix and, when asked about the wide-open border, responded, “there’s more important things going on.”

Let’s hope Joe doesn’t fall again at the Grand Canyon.